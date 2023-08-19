I will return to acting, despite my directorials, if Hemanth M Rao offers: Rakshit Shetty

By Express News Service

"Quiet people often hold strong feelings needed for lively stories,” stated Hemanth M Rao during the trailer launch of Sapta Sagaradaache Yello on Thursday, which was held amidst much fanfare. He is hopeful that this deep statement of his will reflect in the upcoming romantic drama starring Rakshit Shetty, and Rukmini Vasanth as leads.

The actor and director have reunited after Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, for Sapt..., which unfolds in two parts—Side A arrives on September 1, followed by Side B on October 20. The film’s distribution will be handled by KVN Productions. The event also saw the presence of actor Chaithra Achar, who will be seen in Side B, music director Charan and cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy.

Though the film is not confirmed for a pan-Indian release, it will be dubbed into other languages based on demand. During the event, Rakshit shared, “Once I’m done with my role in Sapta..., I’ll turn my focus to directing Richard Anthony, produced by Hombale Films. I’ll continue to act in my directorial, with my prime focus on filmmaking,” said the actor-director.

He went on to reflect on his cinematic goals, Rakshit outlined upcoming projects like Punyakoti and Midway to Moksha. “My priority is filmmaking; acting will be a side gig. However, I’ve emphasised that I’ll return to acting, despite my direction responsibilities if Hemanth M Rao offers.

This shift aligns with my decision during Ulidavaru Kandante to provide a platform for impactful stories. Paramvah Studios is the result, enabling me to produce a film directed by Hemanth, a source of immense pride. The studio’s success has guided me towards directing more films, with acting taking a secondary role,” Rakshit said.

