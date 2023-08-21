Home Entertainment Kannada

Anchor Jhanvi to make her film debut with 'Adhipatra' opposite Roopesh Shetty

Directed by Chayan Shetty and backed by KAAR Cinikambai Productions, Adhipatra is billed as a suspense thriller.

21st August 2023

Anchor-turned-actor Jhanvi

By Express News Service

Anchor-turned-actor Jhanvi, known for her appearances on television, especially in the reality show Gicchi GiliGili, is all set to make her debut on the silver screen.

She will be paired opposite Roopesh Shetty, a prominent Tulu actor and former winner of Bigg Boss, in his Kannada debut, titled Adhipatra.

Inspired by a real-life incident, the film will be shot extensively in and around Mangalore and Udupi. 

The film’s muhurat is scheduled for August 23, with shooting being planned to begin in September. Further details about the remaining cast and the technical crew will be unveiled by the film’s team soon. 
 

