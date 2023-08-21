Home Entertainment Kannada

'Cicada': 24 tracks across four languages for Sreejith Edavana's debut as composer

The Kannada film, Cicada is all set to go the multilingual route as the makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Published: 21st August 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Music director Sreejith Edavana is making his debut with 'Cicada'

Music director Sreejith Edavana is making his debut with 'Cicada'

By Express News Service

The Kannada film, Cicada is all set to go the multilingual route as the makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The first look of the film was launched by Meghana Raj Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj.

Music director Sreejith Edavana, who is marking his debut with Cicada, is bringing together a blend of fresh and seasoned talents.

Produced by Turn Films and Entertainment, the film features Vandana Menon and Gopakumar P, Rajith CR, Gayathri Mayoor, and Jais Jos in significant roles.

The film has been shot in Bengaluru, Attapadi, Wayanad, Kochi, and more.

Sreeijith Edavana, known for his work in Tamil and Malayalam, has composed a total of six songs for the film. Impressively, the six tracks have been altered for each language to cater to the local sensibilities and integrate them with that region’s cultural essence. This results in a total of 24 new compositions spanning all four languages.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Navin Raj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cicada Sreejith Edavana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp