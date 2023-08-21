'Cicada': 24 tracks across four languages for Sreejith Edavana's debut as composer

By Express News Service

The Kannada film, Cicada is all set to go the multilingual route as the makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The first look of the film was launched by Meghana Raj Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj.

Music director Sreejith Edavana, who is marking his debut with Cicada, is bringing together a blend of fresh and seasoned talents.

Produced by Turn Films and Entertainment, the film features Vandana Menon and Gopakumar P, Rajith CR, Gayathri Mayoor, and Jais Jos in significant roles.

The film has been shot in Bengaluru, Attapadi, Wayanad, Kochi, and more.

Sreeijith Edavana, known for his work in Tamil and Malayalam, has composed a total of six songs for the film. Impressively, the six tracks have been altered for each language to cater to the local sensibilities and integrate them with that region’s cultural essence. This results in a total of 24 new compositions spanning all four languages.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Navin Raj.

