Couldn't have asked for better team for my first film: Kannada actor Aradhanaa

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Radhana Ram has added an extra ‘A’ to her name, and will now be known as Aradhanaa. While she does value the importance of hard work, she also believes that luck plays a part in certain unforeseen circumstances.

Aradhanaa, who is making her debut with Darshan’s Kaatera, is truly exhilarated to kickstart her career by sharing the screen with the Challenging Star in the action commercial entertainer, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Rockline Productions.

Admitting that Kaatera holds a special place in her heart, Aradhanaa shares that she has wrapped up her talkie portions, and is waiting to begin the song sequences.

The film, set in the 70s, against a village backdrop, has Aradhanaa playing the role of Prabhavathi.

“It is been a year since the muhurath, and from that day till now, the experience has only gotten better with every passing day. I couldn’t have asked for a better team, teacher, and guidance in my first film,” says Aradhanaa, adding, “Since the film has a rural backdrop, I am currently rehearsing for a particular dance style.”

Aradhanaa, the daughter of actor Malashree and noted distributor Ramu, is not new to the world of cinema. “On the first day, I thought I will be out of place, but the sets felt like home. I have always been passionate about the filmmaking process. I love to be on the sets and observe the director’s work. Though I have grown up around films, I don’t think it is enough. Learning is a continuous process, and I like to see how I can be better at various aspects of cinema,” she says.

With her complete focus on Kaatera, Aradhanaa opens up about her plans for the future.

“Karnataka is my home, and Kannada is my mother tongue. But looking at Indian cinema, pan-India is everywhere now. However, I don’t know what is written for me in the future. I am happy to be acting in movies, irrespective of which language it is. But, I am happy to begin my career here, and in such a big way,” she signs off.



Actor Radhana Ram has added an extra ‘A’ to her name, and will now be known as Aradhanaa. While she does value the importance of hard work, she also believes that luck plays a part in certain unforeseen circumstances. Aradhanaa, who is making her debut with Darshan’s Kaatera, is truly exhilarated to kickstart her career by sharing the screen with the Challenging Star in the action commercial entertainer, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Rockline Productions. Admitting that Kaatera holds a special place in her heart, Aradhanaa shares that she has wrapped up her talkie portions, and is waiting to begin the song sequences. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The film, set in the 70s, against a village backdrop, has Aradhanaa playing the role of Prabhavathi. “It is been a year since the muhurath, and from that day till now, the experience has only gotten better with every passing day. I couldn’t have asked for a better team, teacher, and guidance in my first film,” says Aradhanaa, adding, “Since the film has a rural backdrop, I am currently rehearsing for a particular dance style.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aradhanaa / Anannya Ramu (@aradhanaa_r) Aradhanaa, the daughter of actor Malashree and noted distributor Ramu, is not new to the world of cinema. “On the first day, I thought I will be out of place, but the sets felt like home. I have always been passionate about the filmmaking process. I love to be on the sets and observe the director’s work. Though I have grown up around films, I don’t think it is enough. Learning is a continuous process, and I like to see how I can be better at various aspects of cinema,” she says. With her complete focus on Kaatera, Aradhanaa opens up about her plans for the future. “Karnataka is my home, and Kannada is my mother tongue. But looking at Indian cinema, pan-India is everywhere now. However, I don’t know what is written for me in the future. I am happy to be acting in movies, irrespective of which language it is. But, I am happy to begin my career here, and in such a big way,” she signs off.