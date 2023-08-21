Nischith Korodi turns massy in Kannada film 'Supplier Shankara'

By Express News Service

Nischith Korodi, known for his roles in films like Gantumoote and Tom & Jerry, is turning into a mass hero with his upcoming film, Supplier Shankara. The makers unveiled a motion poster that features him as a wounded person behind the bars of a police station.

Written and directed by Ranjith Singh Rajput, the shooting of Supplier Shankara has been wrapped up, and the makers are gearing up for a release.

Produced by M. Chandrashekar and Nagendra Singh under the Trinetra Films banner, Supplier Shankara is an action drama centred on the life of a supplier in a bar.

With Deepika Aaradhya playing the other lead, the film also stars notable actors like Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Jyoti Rai, and Naveen D Padil in crucial roles.

Ravi Basrur and his team have taken care of the film’s music composition.

