Nischith Korodi turns massy in Kannada film 'Supplier Shankara'
Supplier Shankara is an action drama centred on the life of a supplier in a bar.
Published: 21st August 2023 10:21 AM | Last Updated: 21st August 2023 10:21 AM | A+A A-
Nischith Korodi, known for his roles in films like Gantumoote and Tom & Jerry, is turning into a mass hero with his upcoming film, Supplier Shankara. The makers unveiled a motion poster that features him as a wounded person behind the bars of a police station.
Written and directed by Ranjith Singh Rajput, the shooting of Supplier Shankara has been wrapped up, and the makers are gearing up for a release.
Produced by M. Chandrashekar and Nagendra Singh under the Trinetra Films banner, Supplier Shankara is an action drama centred on the life of a supplier in a bar.
With Deepika Aaradhya playing the other lead, the film also stars notable actors like Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Jyoti Rai, and Naveen D Padil in crucial roles.
Ravi Basrur and his team have taken care of the film’s music composition.