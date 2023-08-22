Jenny in 'Toby' presented its own set of challenges: Actor Chaithra Achar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Chaithra B Achar proved her versatility right in her first film Mahira, and had impressive follow-ups with films like Taledanda and Gilky among others. She proved her multi-faceted talents by excelling both as a singer and an actor. “Singing was a natural gift. However, despite my training, I never intended to become a playback singer. After my singing course, my family believed I could participate in concerts. However, acting was my chosen path.

Even without formal training in films or theatre, I was open to being a stage actor or appearing in movies. In the end, I unexpectedly embraced the latter, and it brought me immense joy,” shares Chaithra, who is starring in Raj B Shetty’s upcoming film, 'Toby'.

Apart from writing the script, Raj has co-directed the film with Basil Alchalakka, and is backing the project under his LighterBuddha Films in collaboration with Coffee Gang Studios, Agastya Films and Smooth Sailers. The movie is slated for release on August 25, and features music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Praveen Shriyan.

In a conversation with CE, Chaithra delves into her experiences, journey, and collaborations while working on 'Toby'.

Excerpts:

How does your background as a singer influence your approach to acting, and do you find common threads in connecting with the audience in both domains?

Both singing and acting have a grounding effect on me. When I perform, a constant melody plays in my mind. During intense scenes, a song that resonates with the mood automatically adds the appropriate emotions. This occurs naturally and reinforces my belief that both skills of singing and acting complement one another.

Could you describe the distinctive qualities that Toby brings to storytelling and your portrayal of the character?

Toby sets itself apart as something truly special, even for Raj B Shetty. The film was designed to have mass appeal while retaining Raj’s authentic style. It subtly incorporates elements not usually found in mainstream entertainment, yet still makes it relatable. What strikes me most is that every character, regardless of screen time, leaves a significant impact, making them all leading characters in their own right.

What aspects of your character in Toby were particularly intriguing or challenging to portray?

Despite being told that I’m well-suited for such roles, embodying Jenny in Toby presented its own set of challenges. In my role in Gilky, I encountered physical and mental stressors; however, Toby necessitated immediate emotional responses. Raj’s direction called for subtlety without any exaggeration. Furthermore, adapting to a rural ambience posed its challenges, especially given my urban background. Although my father hails from Tumkur, my interactions with village life were limited to around 10 days during a summer vacation. Being a cosmopolitan Bengaluru girl, adopting the mannerisms of a woman from Kumta proved to be quite demanding.

This leads me to observe the people from that region. While memorising lines and delivering them is a given, the challenge lies in infusing them with genuine emotions. Raj often stressed, ‘Don’t memorise the dialogues,’ which was a departure from other filmmakers’ practices. Here, we had the freedom to express dialogues in our own words within the confines of the script. I could rearrange and shuffle words, but the ultimate goal was to convey them with the right emotions. Collaborating with an artist of Raj’s calibre does induce a sense of intimidation. A natural competitive spirit pushes you to perform at par with such a remarkable artist.

Could you share your experience working with director Raj B Shetty and the rest of the cast on Toby? Any memorable moments?

I share scenes with actors like, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Samyukta Hornad, albeit briefly. However, most of my scenes revolve around Raj, who is not only an actor but also a director and co-writer. This dynamic creates a truly unique setting. He offers us creative freedom while maintaining his own vision. Our interactions on set often resemble the playful dynamic of Tom & Jerry. Since I knew him from my first film, I always felt his constructive criticism stems from a place of care. This secure environment provided me the space to experiment and yet remain aligned with the director’s artistic vision. Observing Raj transition seamlessly between roles, both behind the camera and as an actor, was a significant fan moment for me. This process also served as a valuable learning tool. What I appreciate most about him is his sensibility; he respects the actor’s process without undue interference.

As Toby readies for release, what emotions do you hope viewers will experience, and what message does the story convey?

Toby promises to be a comprehensive entertainer, blending sentiment, laughter, action, and excitement. The narrative is deeply rooted in powerful emotions, and I am confident that viewers will connect with my character and rally behind her. Raj’s perspective is that cinema is emotion, and the message that emotion sells holds true in this context. “Toby as a whole is a well-rounded package.

Do you aspire to remain a critically acclaimed actor, or are you drawn towards the glamorous side of commercial cinema?

I am happy with the projects I have been part of to date. I also have a glamorous side in real life and like to be part of such roles. However, I am meticulous in choosing scripts of value. Given my non-filmy background, building a diverse body of work was imperative. Collaborating with esteemed production houses like Lighter Buddha Films for Toby and Paramvah Studios for my upcoming project with Rakshit Shetty has been exceptionally rewarding. While it was challenging to star in films like Mahira, Taledanda, and Gilky, it is these choices that brought me my next projects. Definitely, I can play glamorous roles, provided I am convinced why I should pick up the project. I want to work with stars like Yash, but it is important how much value I can bring to that project.

With Sapta Sagaradaache Yello set to release on October 20, what can we expect next from Chaithra?

Apart from Sapta..., which will feature me in the ‘Side B’ of Hemanth M Rao’s directorial, I have Happy Birthday To Me, Strawberry, and Blink. I have finalised two projects which will be announced after the release of Sapta.... Meanwhile, I will continue to explore opportunities with the same passion and dedication.

Chaithra B Achar proved her versatility right in her first film Mahira, and had impressive follow-ups with films like Taledanda and Gilky among others. She proved her multi-faceted talents by excelling both as a singer and an actor. “Singing was a natural gift. However, despite my training, I never intended to become a playback singer. After my singing course, my family believed I could participate in concerts. However, acting was my chosen path. Even without formal training in films or theatre, I was open to being a stage actor or appearing in movies. In the end, I unexpectedly embraced the latter, and it brought me immense joy,” shares Chaithra, who is starring in Raj B Shetty’s upcoming film, 'Toby'. Apart from writing the script, Raj has co-directed the film with Basil Alchalakka, and is backing the project under his LighterBuddha Films in collaboration with Coffee Gang Studios, Agastya Films and Smooth Sailers. The movie is slated for release on August 25, and features music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Praveen Shriyan. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a conversation with CE, Chaithra delves into her experiences, journey, and collaborations while working on 'Toby'. Excerpts: How does your background as a singer influence your approach to acting, and do you find common threads in connecting with the audience in both domains? Both singing and acting have a grounding effect on me. When I perform, a constant melody plays in my mind. During intense scenes, a song that resonates with the mood automatically adds the appropriate emotions. This occurs naturally and reinforces my belief that both skills of singing and acting complement one another. Could you describe the distinctive qualities that Toby brings to storytelling and your portrayal of the character? Toby sets itself apart as something truly special, even for Raj B Shetty. The film was designed to have mass appeal while retaining Raj’s authentic style. It subtly incorporates elements not usually found in mainstream entertainment, yet still makes it relatable. What strikes me most is that every character, regardless of screen time, leaves a significant impact, making them all leading characters in their own right. What aspects of your character in Toby were particularly intriguing or challenging to portray? Despite being told that I’m well-suited for such roles, embodying Jenny in Toby presented its own set of challenges. In my role in Gilky, I encountered physical and mental stressors; however, Toby necessitated immediate emotional responses. Raj’s direction called for subtlety without any exaggeration. Furthermore, adapting to a rural ambience posed its challenges, especially given my urban background. Although my father hails from Tumkur, my interactions with village life were limited to around 10 days during a summer vacation. Being a cosmopolitan Bengaluru girl, adopting the mannerisms of a woman from Kumta proved to be quite demanding. This leads me to observe the people from that region. While memorising lines and delivering them is a given, the challenge lies in infusing them with genuine emotions. Raj often stressed, ‘Don’t memorise the dialogues,’ which was a departure from other filmmakers’ practices. Here, we had the freedom to express dialogues in our own words within the confines of the script. I could rearrange and shuffle words, but the ultimate goal was to convey them with the right emotions. Collaborating with an artist of Raj’s calibre does induce a sense of intimidation. A natural competitive spirit pushes you to perform at par with such a remarkable artist. Could you share your experience working with director Raj B Shetty and the rest of the cast on Toby? Any memorable moments? I share scenes with actors like, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Samyukta Hornad, albeit briefly. However, most of my scenes revolve around Raj, who is not only an actor but also a director and co-writer. This dynamic creates a truly unique setting. He offers us creative freedom while maintaining his own vision. Our interactions on set often resemble the playful dynamic of Tom & Jerry. Since I knew him from my first film, I always felt his constructive criticism stems from a place of care. This secure environment provided me the space to experiment and yet remain aligned with the director’s artistic vision. Observing Raj transition seamlessly between roles, both behind the camera and as an actor, was a significant fan moment for me. This process also served as a valuable learning tool. What I appreciate most about him is his sensibility; he respects the actor’s process without undue interference. As Toby readies for release, what emotions do you hope viewers will experience, and what message does the story convey? Toby promises to be a comprehensive entertainer, blending sentiment, laughter, action, and excitement. The narrative is deeply rooted in powerful emotions, and I am confident that viewers will connect with my character and rally behind her. Raj’s perspective is that cinema is emotion, and the message that emotion sells holds true in this context. “Toby as a whole is a well-rounded package. Do you aspire to remain a critically acclaimed actor, or are you drawn towards the glamorous side of commercial cinema? I am happy with the projects I have been part of to date. I also have a glamorous side in real life and like to be part of such roles. However, I am meticulous in choosing scripts of value. Given my non-filmy background, building a diverse body of work was imperative. Collaborating with esteemed production houses like Lighter Buddha Films for Toby and Paramvah Studios for my upcoming project with Rakshit Shetty has been exceptionally rewarding. While it was challenging to star in films like Mahira, Taledanda, and Gilky, it is these choices that brought me my next projects. Definitely, I can play glamorous roles, provided I am convinced why I should pick up the project. I want to work with stars like Yash, but it is important how much value I can bring to that project. With Sapta Sagaradaache Yello set to release on October 20, what can we expect next from Chaithra? Apart from Sapta..., which will feature me in the ‘Side B’ of Hemanth M Rao’s directorial, I have Happy Birthday To Me, Strawberry, and Blink. I have finalised two projects which will be announced after the release of Sapta.... Meanwhile, I will continue to explore opportunities with the same passion and dedication.