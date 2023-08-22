Home Entertainment Kannada

Srujan Lokesh’s directorial debut, 'GST', features unique elements

With Srujan playing the lead, the film also features Rajani Bharadwaj, Niveditha Gowda, Girija Lokesh, Pramod Shetty, Tabla Nani, Aravind Rao, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Vinod Gobbagaragal, and others.

Published: 22nd August 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Srujan Lokesh  and Rajini Bharadwaj. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

After successfully playing the role of an actor, television host, and producer, Srujan Lokesh is set to turn director with his upcoming film, GST. Written by Srujan, the shooting commenced on Monday, with producer Sandesh Nagaraj giving the clap, and Srujan’s mother, Girija Lokesh operating the camera.
T.S. Nagabharana, P. Sheshadri, Sundararaj, Tara, Shruti, Nirup Bhandari, and other notable figures graced the event, sharing their best wishes with the film team.

Revealing GST to be a Ghost in Trouble Srujan says, “This title suggests that even ghosts face problems. To understand this issue, one must watch the film itself. The movie will be immensely entertaining.” 
With Srujan playing the lead, the film also features Rajani Bharadwaj, Niveditha Gowda, Girija Lokesh, Pramod Shetty, Tabla Nani, Aravind Rao, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Vinod Gobbagaragal, and others in significant roles. GST’s music is by Chandan Shetty, and Suresh is in charge of cinematography.

Delving deep into certain unique elements incorporated in his debut directorial, Srujan says, “My lucky number is 7. This is 2023, and the numbers add to 7. This film marks my 25th project, and what is 2 + 5?  7, right? This is Sandesh Productions’ 34th film, which again adds to 7. Another exceptional aspect is how my father and I were child artists in our respective fathers’ films, GST will mark the debut of our son Sukruth as a child artist. As always, my mother is the guiding factor for this project. For all these reasons, this film is genuinely distinct,” he says. The makers have revealed that the film will be shot in places around Bengaluru. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Film Srujan Lokesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp