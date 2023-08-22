Srujan Lokesh’s directorial debut, 'GST', features unique elements

By Express News Service

After successfully playing the role of an actor, television host, and producer, Srujan Lokesh is set to turn director with his upcoming film, GST. Written by Srujan, the shooting commenced on Monday, with producer Sandesh Nagaraj giving the clap, and Srujan’s mother, Girija Lokesh operating the camera.

T.S. Nagabharana, P. Sheshadri, Sundararaj, Tara, Shruti, Nirup Bhandari, and other notable figures graced the event, sharing their best wishes with the film team.

Revealing GST to be a Ghost in Trouble Srujan says, “This title suggests that even ghosts face problems. To understand this issue, one must watch the film itself. The movie will be immensely entertaining.”

With Srujan playing the lead, the film also features Rajani Bharadwaj, Niveditha Gowda, Girija Lokesh, Pramod Shetty, Tabla Nani, Aravind Rao, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Vinod Gobbagaragal, and others in significant roles. GST’s music is by Chandan Shetty, and Suresh is in charge of cinematography.

Delving deep into certain unique elements incorporated in his debut directorial, Srujan says, “My lucky number is 7. This is 2023, and the numbers add to 7. This film marks my 25th project, and what is 2 + 5? 7, right? This is Sandesh Productions’ 34th film, which again adds to 7. Another exceptional aspect is how my father and I were child artists in our respective fathers’ films, GST will mark the debut of our son Sukruth as a child artist. As always, my mother is the guiding factor for this project. For all these reasons, this film is genuinely distinct,” he says. The makers have revealed that the film will be shot in places around Bengaluru.

