Kannada actor Dhananjay brings Gabru Satya to life in Uttarakaanda

By Express News Service

Dhananjay’s role in the upcoming Rohit Padaki film Uttarakaanda has been introduced through a teaser.

In the glimpse, we see Dhananjay as the cunning Gabru Satya, who portrays shades of cleverness and shrewdness. The teaser hints at a subtle challenge to the truth-seeking police officers as they release him from the police station, and offers a glimpse into the character’s essence. The teaser is enriched with robust dialogues delivered in the authentic North Karnataka dialect.

The teaser is set within the Police Station set in Vijayapura district, where Gabru Satya is subjected to intense questioning. The police inspector issues a firm caution, “You won’t escape unscathed,” and sends him away with a pointed reminder to stay vigilant. As Gabru Satya departs, he playfully remarks, Happy Birthday to me, while gifting the inspector a box of sweets.

Uttarakaanda marks the second collaboration between KRG Studios, director Rohit Padaki, and Dhananjay after Ratnan Prapancha. Additionally, the film produced by Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj marks the return of actor Ramya as the female lead and features Diganth in a prominent role.

Dhananjay’s role in the upcoming Rohit Padaki film Uttarakaanda has been introduced through a teaser. In the glimpse, we see Dhananjay as the cunning Gabru Satya, who portrays shades of cleverness and shrewdness. The teaser hints at a subtle challenge to the truth-seeking police officers as they release him from the police station, and offers a glimpse into the character’s essence. The teaser is enriched with robust dialogues delivered in the authentic North Karnataka dialect. The teaser is set within the Police Station set in Vijayapura district, where Gabru Satya is subjected to intense questioning. The police inspector issues a firm caution, “You won’t escape unscathed,” and sends him away with a pointed reminder to stay vigilant. As Gabru Satya departs, he playfully remarks, Happy Birthday to me, while gifting the inspector a box of sweets. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Uttarakaanda marks the second collaboration between KRG Studios, director Rohit Padaki, and Dhananjay after Ratnan Prapancha. Additionally, the film produced by Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj marks the return of actor Ramya as the female lead and features Diganth in a prominent role.