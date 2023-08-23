Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actor Dhananjay brings Gabru Satya to life in Uttarakaanda

Dhananjay’s role in the upcoming Rohit Padaki film Uttarakaanda has been introduced through a teaser.

Published: 23rd August 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

A poster from the film Uttarakaanda featuring Kannada star Dhananjay

By Express News Service

Dhananjay’s role in the upcoming Rohit Padaki film Uttarakaanda has been introduced through a teaser.

In the glimpse, we see Dhananjay as the cunning Gabru Satya, who portrays shades of cleverness and shrewdness. The teaser hints at a subtle challenge to the truth-seeking police officers as they release him from the police station, and offers a glimpse into the character’s essence. The teaser is enriched with robust dialogues delivered in the authentic North Karnataka dialect.

The teaser is set within the Police Station set in Vijayapura district, where Gabru Satya is subjected to intense questioning. The police inspector issues a firm caution, “You won’t escape unscathed,” and sends him away with a pointed reminder to stay vigilant. As Gabru Satya departs, he playfully remarks, Happy Birthday to me, while gifting the inspector a box of sweets. 

Uttarakaanda marks the second collaboration between KRG Studios, director Rohit Padaki, and Dhananjay after Ratnan Prapancha. Additionally, the film produced by Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj marks the return of actor Ramya as the female lead and features Diganth in a prominent role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanajay Uttarakaanda Kannada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp