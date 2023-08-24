'Toby' provided the ideal conduit for my emotions: Raj B Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Delving into Toby, the latest creation of filmmaker Raj B Shetty, one is immediately drawn to a line written by him — When you hurt an artist, a poem comes. It is one such hurt that gave shape to the poem that is Toby, a universe that is set to draw in the audience from August 25. “Even prior to the incident that ignited the inception of this film, I held a vision for it. Yet, it existed in an entirely distinct context. Interestingly, during the writing process, the incident... a challenge Toby would confront took on a unique angle. My vulnerability paralleled Toby’s weakness.

As a line from the film goes, ‘Kannmuchidrene oledittu, but avanu Kanbitagide,’ and our team harnessed the energy of our powerlessness to depict helplessness, ultimately transforming it into a triumphant Maari by the end. To me, this epitomises an encounter that initially submerges but ultimately elevates a person.,” says a rather upbeat Raj.

The genesis of Toby originates from TK Dayanand’s short story, which has been adapted to the big screen by Raj. “Upon immersing myself in the narrative, I was captivated by the uniqueness of the characters, which sparked my visualisation of their on-screen presence. The 8-page tale underwent adjustments with the writer’s endorsement, of course,” he elaborates. Talking about taking on someone else’s vision and giving it his own perspective, Raj says,

“Much like how my own bald head led to Ondu Motteya Kathe and the challenges stemming from success birthed Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, Toby’s character-driven experience kindled my storytelling. I could resonate with the short story of an individual grappling with solitude and flaws, yet remaining resilient. This fusion of traits ignited my creativity.”

Apart from acting in Toby, Raj has also taken up the responsibilities of being the screenwriter and the producer. When asked if all this power is a blessing or a burden, Raj has a very profound response. “Let’s say we are constructing a house. My task is to erect the structure. The embellishments and adornments come later. I see being a director, writer, producer, and actor is multiple names for the same entity, each with distinct responsibilities. It is the passion for the craft that ensures I readily shoulder these roles,” he says.

But what role tested Raj the most in Toby? Pat came the reply, “Actor...” Explaining his choice, Raj says, “The intricate complexities inherent in Toby’s character made portraying him gratifying yet demanding. After 40 days of toil, exhaustion overtook me; I was so drained that a five-day slumber seemed alluring.”

From what we’ve seen of Toby, it is clear that Raj’s titular character has the innocence of a sheep and the fierceness of a Tagaru. “His smile radiates unfiltered purity. This unadulterated innocence fosters an undeniable strength. My aspiration is to encapsulate Toby’s spirit – a fusion of gentleness and the ability to toughen as circumstances demand. Just as a sheep can metamorphose into a Tagaru, Toby’s transformation isn’t driven by self-interest. While society may exploit him for gains, he relinquishes everything for its sake, and therein he becomes a Tagaru.”

Raj contributed extensively in shaping Toby’s character portrayal. “In the moments spent in costume, especially during the final phase, I intentionally minimised my dialogues. For those six days, I cherished solitude, relying solely on Praveen as my intermediary with the outside world. Hindered by a bulky nose ring, I couldn’t even speak. I had to immerse myself into the mindset of the character. I commenced with the most challenging scenes, gradually transitioning to lighter moments. This strategic scheduling harnessed our energy optimally,” says Raj.

As much as Toby is being lauded for its unique look, there are sections of the audience who are comparing Toby with Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’s Shiva. “Honestly, if that was the case, I wouldn’t have imagined this new character at all. Toby stands apart from Shiva. Although they share certain cultural backgrounds and visual cues, their essence, demeanour, and communication styles are entirely different,” assures Raj.

Considering how his projects are known for featuring a stellar ensemble, Raj shares that Toby will be no different on this front. “My colleagues delivered exceptional performances. For instance, Chaitra Achar swiftly transitioned between costumes, infusing the character with a gamut of emotions. This resonated with me, as it’s exactly where my passion lies too – in intricate portrayals. Gopal Krishna Deshpande, portraying my friend, embodied relatability to any village milieu. Samyukta Hornad’s expressions and tone were pivotal. Raj Deepak Shetty’s dedication was evident in his commitment.

Each actor enriched the film’s spectrum. We had newcomers and those with a handful of films under their belt like Sandhya Arakere, Bharath, Yogesh Bankeshwar, and of course, the child artist who shines brilliantly – a must-watch on screen. Skillful technicians like Midhun Mukundan and Praveen Shriyan journeyed with us. We’re like cautious kids, not afraid of failure but apprehensive about realising our cinematic dreams. Guided by Praveen and Midhun’s expertise, the film exudes visual and auditory splendour,” says a confident Raj.

Reflecting on the assimilated lessons that ushered the inception of Toby, Raj reveals, “There were emotions bottled up within me desperately seeking an outlet. Unable to release them directly, I channelled them into this film. I drew from the experiences of deep hurt unexpressed. Toby provided the ideal conduit for my emotions. Simultaneously, the aspiration was to craft something remarkable. The lessons learned sometimes arrived amid challenges and critiques, testing our team’s unity.”

While his approach to filmmaking is stoic and steadfast, Raj has no qualms about admitting he seeks engaging narratives as an audience. “As a filmmaker, I’m dedicated to my craft. However, as a viewer, I also revel in light-hearted films like Hostel Hudugaru... I’m drawn to well-crafted narratives that teach us how to connect with audiences. Irrespective of the genre, what really matters is the filmmaker’s ability to captivate the audience. In a few days, we’d know where we stand,” concludes Raj Shetty.

The genesis of Toby originates from TK Dayanand's short story, which has been adapted to the big screen by Raj. "Upon immersing myself in the narrative, I was captivated by the uniqueness of the characters, which sparked my visualisation of their on-screen presence. The 8-page tale underwent adjustments with the writer's endorsement, of course," he elaborates. Talking about taking on someone else's vision and giving it his own perspective, Raj says, "Much like how my own bald head led to Ondu Motteya Kathe and the challenges stemming from success birthed Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, Toby's character-driven experience kindled my storytelling. I could resonate with the short story of an individual grappling with solitude and flaws, yet remaining resilient. 