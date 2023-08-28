It was a joy working with a whole new crew and a mix of experienced artistes in Yathabhava: Dattanna  

By Express News Service

The shooting of Yathabhava, directed and produced by Gautam Basavaraj, has been wrapped up. The post-production work of the film is currently underway in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

"Last year, I completed the script for this movie in Hyderabad. Subsequently, the process of filming began. We completed the filming within seventy-one days," says Gautam, giving an update about Yathabhava.

Yathabhava is a courtroom drama featuring senior actor Dattanna portraying the role of a judge. In a recent media interaction about Yathabhava, Dattanna shared that new talents are emerging, and new films are succeeding, and expressed that it was a joy working with a mix of new and experienced actors.

Gopalakrishna Deshpande and Bala Rajawadi essay the role of a lawyer and minister, respectively. Yathabhava produced by Macht Entertainments, Sujatha Kumari, and Anil Kumar BS, is headlined by debutants Pavan Shankar and Sahana Sudhakar in the lead, with Gautam Sudhakar playing a prominent role.

