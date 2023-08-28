‘Sapta Sagaradaache Yello has greatly evolved my artistry and perceptions’: Rukmini Vasanth

A Sharadhaa By

Rukmini Vasanth made quite a mark in her debut film, Birbal Trilogy (2019). Now, with Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Sagaradaache Yello, directed by Hemanth M Rao, Rukmini is set to make a bigger splash in Kannada cinema with her sophomore effort.

Apart from making a solid start in her career, Rukmini has signed a slew of films, each distinct in its genre, and interesting in its content. Her next venture is Baanadariyalli alongside Ganesh. She's also part of Shivarajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal prequel directed by Narthan and is making her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi.

Discussing Sapta Sagaradaache Yello , a romantic drama that will hit screens on September 1, Rukmini begins by telling one of her favourite romantic films of all time. Mouna Ragam... The film deeply stirred emotions with its mysterious ambience and meticulous craftsmanship," says Rukmini.

Billing Sapta... as a high-intensity drama that came at the right time, Rukmini shares, "I see this film as a twist of fate. It emerged during a time of uncertainty – the anomaly of Covid. Amidst these strange occurrences, a series of events fell into place, leading me here. Portraying this role went beyond the usual process; it signifies a significant achievement."

In Sapta..., Rukmini plays Priya, and she reveals that it is a character that she sought after instead of waiting for it to come to her. "When I found out they were looking for a female lead, I approached Hemanth. In our initial conversation, he explored my cinematic preferences, acting style, and likes. I expressed my affinity towards roles with depth because they submerge you, urging you to swim amidst uncertainty. In many ways, this journey of Sapta... is exactly that, and it has greatly evolved my artistry and self-perception." Rukmini shares.

Talking about working with Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini mentions that they adopted a individual approach to bring to life the characters of Manu and Priya. "Rakshit's unwavering support strengthened our on-set bond. Workshop sessions further solidified our connection," she shares. As for becoming Priya, a singer, in Sapta..., Rukmini states, "Stepping into Priya's shoes was straightforward, unburdened by method acting. Hemanth's direction provided essential cues without overwhelming us, allowing flexibility within the script's framework. Priya's essence harmonises with Manu's vibe."

Through the understanding of her craft, Rukmini observes the preference for relatable films that could attract a bigger audience isn't the only way to bring in footfall. "Today I notice a shift towards telling our own unique story, offering a distinct viewing experience. This is my world, and the prospect is incredibly exciting. I believe that relatability isn't always necessary to draw people in.

Sometimes, you want to explore a new world, a different culture. It's about escapism, which is a truly beautiful concept. Cinema wields tremendous power, engaging the ears, eyes, and minds of countless individuals in every scene, allowing you to share your narrative, your cultural perspective," concludes Rukmini, promising an "experiential voyage through emotions and masterful storytelling."

With music by Charan Raj, and cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy, Sapta Sagaradacha Yello also stars Chaithra Achar, and the film will be out in two parts.

