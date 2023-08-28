The Ganesh-starrer Baanadariyalli gets a new release date

By Express News Service

Baanadariyalli, starring Ganesh, initially set to premiere on March 17 alongside Kabzaa, was pushed to a later date at the last minute. The romantic-adventure directed by Preetham Gubbi will now hit the theatres on September 15.

The film stars Ganesh as a cricketer, with Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah, starring alongside the Goldenstar. This film marks Ganesh’s fourth collaboration with Preetham. The filmmaker had earlier worked as a co-writer on Mungare Male and he also directed Ganesh in Maleyalli Jotheyalli, Dil Rangeela, and 99.

The story for Baanadariyalli is written by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, with a screenplay by Preetham. The title draws inspiration from the popular song of the same name sung by the late Puneeth Rajkumar in the movie Baana Daariyalli. Arjun Janya has scored the music for the film and the latest song sung by Arman Malik, was unveiled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

Baanadariyalli, starring Ganesh, initially set to premiere on March 17 alongside Kabzaa, was pushed to a later date at the last minute. The romantic-adventure directed by Preetham Gubbi will now hit the theatres on September 15. The film stars Ganesh as a cricketer, with Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah, starring alongside the Goldenstar. This film marks Ganesh’s fourth collaboration with Preetham. The filmmaker had earlier worked as a co-writer on Mungare Male and he also directed Ganesh in Maleyalli Jotheyalli, Dil Rangeela, and 99. The story for Baanadariyalli is written by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, with a screenplay by Preetham. The title draws inspiration from the popular song of the same name sung by the late Puneeth Rajkumar in the movie Baana Daariyalli. Arjun Janya has scored the music for the film and the latest song sung by Arman Malik, was unveiled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });