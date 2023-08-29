Home Entertainment Kannada

Vinod Prabhakar unveils a fresh avatar in Fighter  

Produced by Somashekhar Kattigehalli, the film is currently in its post-production phase and is slated for an October release.

Published: 29th August 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

The cast of the film Fighter.

By Express News Service

The much-anticipated teaser of Fighter, directed by Nuthan Umesh, and starring Vinod Prabhakar, was unveiled by Challenging Star Darshan. Produced by Somashekhar Kattigehalli, the film is currently in its post-production phase and is slated for an October release.

Sharing his thoughts during the trailer launch, Vinod Prabhakar, who dons an all-new avatar in the film, says, “In Fighter, I’m not just a brawler, but a fighter who battles against societal injustices and for his family.” 

With Pavan and Lekha Chandra in prominent roles, the movie also marks noted Tamil actor, Nirrosha’s comeback to the silver screen after a significant hiatus. Fighter has Gurukiran’s musical composition, and the stunts, choreographed by Thriller Manju, promise to be one of the film’s highlights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinod Prabhakar Fighter Darshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp