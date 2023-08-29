Vinod Prabhakar unveils a fresh avatar in Fighter
The much-anticipated teaser of Fighter, directed by Nuthan Umesh, and starring Vinod Prabhakar, was unveiled by Challenging Star Darshan. Produced by Somashekhar Kattigehalli, the film is currently in its post-production phase and is slated for an October release.
Sharing his thoughts during the trailer launch, Vinod Prabhakar, who dons an all-new avatar in the film, says, “In Fighter, I’m not just a brawler, but a fighter who battles against societal injustices and for his family.”
With Pavan and Lekha Chandra in prominent roles, the movie also marks noted Tamil actor, Nirrosha’s comeback to the silver screen after a significant hiatus. Fighter has Gurukiran’s musical composition, and the stunts, choreographed by Thriller Manju, promise to be one of the film’s highlights.