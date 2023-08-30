Kichcha Sudeep, KRG Studios join forces for a high-budget film 

By Express News Service

With just days left for Kichcha Sudeep's birthday (September 2), fans are making multiple plans to celebrate the special day of their favourite star. Meanwhile, a slew of project announcements is also in the pipeline, which might be officially announced on his special day.

Yogi G Raj and Kathik Gowda

One such project that is creating a strong buzz is the potential collaboration of Sudeep with KRG Studios. According to our source, an official announcement of the project along with the title and other details will be unveiled on Sudeep's birthday.

KRG Studios, (spearheaded by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj), which started as a distribution company, ventured into production with Ratnan Prapancha and followed it up with Gurudev Hoysala, and now, Uttarakaanda, all starring Dhananjay as the lead.

This film with Sudeep is set to be their first film with a pan-Indian star and is expected to be made on a big canvas. While the collaboration between the producer and the actor is all but certain, there are no details about who will helm the project. However, there is a hint that a star director has been roped in for the project,

Meanwhile, the title of Sudeep's upcoming project, K46, directed by Vijay Karthikeya, will also be unveiled on the special day. Noted Tamil production house Sathya Jyothi Films is also expected to be announcing their next with Sudeep. Apart from these projects, Sudeep is also set to star in his Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari's next, Billa Ranga Baashaa.

