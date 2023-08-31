Home Entertainment Kannada

Writer-actor Ajay Kumar’s son Arjun to make his debut with 'Guns and Roses'

Arjun will headline director Srinivas Murthy's upcoming film, Guns and Roses. The project recently went on floors, and the makers revealed the first look of the debut actor. 

Team of Guns and Roses

By Express News Service

Noted writer and actor Ajay Kumar is known for his work in Kannada cinema, and his legacy continues as his son Arjun is gearing up to step into the spotlight. 

Backed by HR Nataraj, the story, screenplay, and dialogues have been written by Sharath. While the film was recently launched, the makers are confident of releasing the film by the end of this year.

The film is billed to be a heady mix of romance and drama, with rustic elements blended into the film. 
While Shashikumar will be scoring the music, Janardhan Chayagran and Sanjeev Reddy will serve as the cinematographer and editor, respectively. 

Guns and Roses Kannada

