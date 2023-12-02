Home Entertainment Kannada

Mayanagari to release in December

Produced by Sandalwood Pictures with Shwetha Shankar as co-producer, the film features National Award winner Vikram More choreographing the fight sequences.

Anish Tejeshwar. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Shankar Aradhya’s Mayanagari, starring Anish Tejeshwar, Shravya Rao, Tejas, and senior actor Dwarakish in a pivotal role, is ready to hit the theaters on December 15. The film marks Shankar’s second directorial venture after 18th Cross, which starred Radhika Pandit.

Speaking about the film ahead of its theatrical release, Shankar described it as a mystical thriller filled with suspense, action, and crime. “Mayanagari is set in a fictional place of mystery and intrigue, where things are not as they seem. Throughout its runtime, the film aims to provide a magical and illusion-filled experience,” says the director, without revealing much about the storyline.

Produced by Sandalwood Pictures with Shwetha Shankar as co-producer, the film features National Award winner Vikram More choreographing the fight sequences. In addition to the main cast it includes Sharath Lohitashwa, Avinash, Suchendra Prasad, Chandrashekar Eddakallu, Chikkanna, Giri Dinesh, and Niharika in pivotal roles.

