Chikkanna’s Upadhyaksha to hit theatres on Republic Day

By Express News Service

Chikkanna’s Upadhyaksha, initially slated for a December release, has now been rescheduled for a grand Republic Day release.

This film to hit theatres on January 26, marks a significant milestone for Chikanna, a seasoned comedian with over 250 films, who is turning into a full-fledged hero with Upadhyaksha.

Directed by Anil Kumar, Upadhyaksha is backed by Umapathy Films and DN Films. Apart from Chikkanna, the film also stars Malaika Vasupal, Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, and Veena Sundar.

While Arjun Janya is the music director of Upadhyaksha, Shekar Chandra is the cinematographer.

