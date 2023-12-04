Sneharshi unfolds amidst metropolitan life: Kiran Narayan

By Express News Service

Sneharshi, directed by Kiran Narayan, is all set to hit the screens. Actor-director Kiran, who is dabbling in both responsibilities in the film. says, “Sneharshi has provided me and our team with ample experience. If everything had gone as planned, the film should have been released years ago. But after the movie commenced, various obstacles emerged—COVID lockdowns, deceit from some in the film fraternity, and technical hitches. Due to these and many other reasons, the release got delayed. Nevertheless, we are releasing the movie in theatres this December 14.”

Speaking about the storyline, Kiran remarks, “It’s a tale that unfolds within our lives. We’ve attempted to showcase a fresh narrative in this movie. It’s a story that everyone experiences daily but rarely discusses. Our film depicts a narrative that unfolds amidst the metropolitan city life, dealing with the prevalent issue of depression. I’ve amalgamated cinematic elements to craft this film.”

A still from the film

Kiran Narayan and his team have brought together a talented cast for this venture, including Sudha Belavadi, Nagathihalli Jayaprakash, Ranganath Sampath, Umesh, Chakravarti, Navin, Devaki, Maruti, Soumya, and others in prominent roles.

The film, made under the Sri Melukote Cheluva Narayana Venture banner and jointly produced by Nagathihalli Jayaprakash and Kiran Narayanan, features a story penned by Nagathihalli Jayaprakash. While Ravi Kishore handles the cinematography, Akash Ayyappan and Srikanth are taking care of the music and editing, respectively.

