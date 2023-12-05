Home Entertainment Kannada

Apurva to make her directorial debut with Oh Nanna Chethana

By Express News Service

Aasha Devi, popularly known by her screen name Apurva, made her debut in Tinsel Town as an actor in Ravichandran’s directorial and has now transitioned into directing with a children’s film titled Oh Nanna Chethana.

Apurva

The film’s story, screenplay and dialogues are penned by director Hari Santhosh of Alemari fame. The makers who have planned to release the film in December have recently released the album and title track and it has received positive feedback on digital platforms.

Produced by S&S banner, this children’s film explores the repercussions of children’s mobile addictions and serves as a warning about the future generation. Mostly featuring newcomers, the film is crafted by well-known technicians and has music by Pradeep Varma.

Guru Prashanth is the cinematography, while KM Prakash has handled editing. Oh Nanna Chethana predominantly stars Prateek, Pritham, Baby Daneshwari, Dimpna, and Monika in pivotal roles.

