Excitement mounts as Yash gears up to reveal the title of his next

Tentatively named Yash19, the Rocking Star, alongside KVN Production, has ignited the excitement surrounding the unveiling on December 8

Published: 05th December 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF 2'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Yash, the celebrated star known for his role in the blockbuster KGF series, is ready to break his year-long silence and captivate his fans. His commitment to quality over rushed announcements and his deliberate choices have heightened anticipation for his next project, tentatively titled Yash19. His decision to keep the project under wraps only amplifies curiosity about it.

The actor, previously shrouded in mystery, about the project, had officially confirmed collaborating with KVN Productions, fueling strong rumors of the film directed by the female director Geetu Mohandas. However, no official confirmation has been released so far.

Finally, everything ends around the intensifying speculation around Yash 19, as the actor and the production house are set to reveal the title on December 8, 2023, in the morning hours, sparking excitement among his fans and the entertainment industry.  

Teasing the announcement on social media by changing his profile picture to ‘Loading’, Yash has further fueled speculation and anticipation surrounding this unveiling.

