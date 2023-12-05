Kaatera's 'Pasandagavane' hits millions of views within minutes of release

By Express News Service

Darshan’s much-anticipated commercial entertainer Kaatera is set for release on December 29th. The makers have unveiled the first single titled Pasandagavane, which puts the spotlight on the Challenging Star alongside debutante Aradhana Ram.

Released on Monday under the Aanand Audio label, the soundtrack has generated the hype by amassing 1 million views in just 3 minutes. The audio label is thrilled to have garnered millions of views within hours of its release, and the team expressed their excitement on social platform. The song Pasandagavane composed by V Harikrishna, has lyrics penned by Chethan Kumar and vocals by Mangli.

Kaatera delves into real-life incidents from the 1970s, with the storyline and screenplay co-written by director Tharun Kishore Sudhir and Jadeshha K Hampi. Maasthi has penned the dialogues for this action-commercial drama, while Sudhkar S Raj is in charge of cinematography.

The film also marks the comeback of senior actors Kumar Govind and Vinod Alva, joining an ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Avinash, and Vaijanath Biradar in significant roles.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Darshan’s much-anticipated commercial entertainer Kaatera is set for release on December 29th. The makers have unveiled the first single titled Pasandagavane, which puts the spotlight on the Challenging Star alongside debutante Aradhana Ram. Released on Monday under the Aanand Audio label, the soundtrack has generated the hype by amassing 1 million views in just 3 minutes. The audio label is thrilled to have garnered millions of views within hours of its release, and the team expressed their excitement on social platform. The song Pasandagavane composed by V Harikrishna, has lyrics penned by Chethan Kumar and vocals by Mangli. Kaatera delves into real-life incidents from the 1970s, with the storyline and screenplay co-written by director Tharun Kishore Sudhir and Jadeshha K Hampi. Maasthi has penned the dialogues for this action-commercial drama, while Sudhkar S Raj is in charge of cinematography.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The film also marks the comeback of senior actors Kumar Govind and Vinod Alva, joining an ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Avinash, and Vaijanath Biradar in significant roles. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp