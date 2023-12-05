My role in Mareechi represents a misunderstood facet of society: Sonu Gowda

By Express News Service

Sonu Gowda has experience in playing a variety of roles and she wishes to highlight the depth in characters that goes beyond appearances. The actor expresses her fondness for delving into the essence of her roles, as seen in her upcoming film Mareechi, directed by Siddhruv., slated to release on Dec 8. This marks her second collaboration with Vijay Raghavendra, a partnership she finds comfortable due to their prior acquaintance.

Sonu reveals that her pivotal role in Dhrisya 2 caught director Siddhurv’s attention, and he believed in her potential for intense roles. “When the director of Mareechi approached me, I focused on the weightage of the character rather than screen time. I believe any character should hold significance even when physically absent, as is the case with my role in Mareechi. After discussions, I embraced this experimental opportunity, viewing it as a chance for growth beyond fleeting moments in the industry,” she explains.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the mystery surrounding her character’s death—was it murder or a medical failure? “There’s an intertwining of my role with another character whose acid attack significantly impacts the plot,” she elaborates.

Speaking about her role as the protagonist’s wife, Sonu says, “This role represents a facet of society that is often misunderstood: Women who enjoy social gatherings like kitty parties. Sometimes, wives are unfairly judged for seemingly not doing much besides attending parties. But there’s a hidden world within them. When things go wrong, societal judgment intensifies.

My character gets wrongly blamed after her death, and her untold story unveils a narrative far from what meets the eye,” Sonu adds, acknowledging the complexity of her role. She portrays both positive and negative shades and Sonu admits relishing the challenge as an actor, like she did for Kirugirina Gayaligalu.

Apart from Mareechi, Sonu has few other projects in the pipeline. “I’m currently shooting for Nodidavaru Enanthare and Good Gooder Goodest, which are at various stages of production,” she says.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Sonu Gowda has experience in playing a variety of roles and she wishes to highlight the depth in characters that goes beyond appearances. The actor expresses her fondness for delving into the essence of her roles, as seen in her upcoming film Mareechi, directed by Siddhruv., slated to release on Dec 8. This marks her second collaboration with Vijay Raghavendra, a partnership she finds comfortable due to their prior acquaintance. Sonu reveals that her pivotal role in Dhrisya 2 caught director Siddhurv’s attention, and he believed in her potential for intense roles. “When the director of Mareechi approached me, I focused on the weightage of the character rather than screen time. I believe any character should hold significance even when physically absent, as is the case with my role in Mareechi. After discussions, I embraced this experimental opportunity, viewing it as a chance for growth beyond fleeting moments in the industry,” she explains. The trailer offers a glimpse into the mystery surrounding her character’s death—was it murder or a medical failure? “There’s an intertwining of my role with another character whose acid attack significantly impacts the plot,” she elaborates.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking about her role as the protagonist’s wife, Sonu says, “This role represents a facet of society that is often misunderstood: Women who enjoy social gatherings like kitty parties. Sometimes, wives are unfairly judged for seemingly not doing much besides attending parties. But there’s a hidden world within them. When things go wrong, societal judgment intensifies. My character gets wrongly blamed after her death, and her untold story unveils a narrative far from what meets the eye,” Sonu adds, acknowledging the complexity of her role. She portrays both positive and negative shades and Sonu admits relishing the challenge as an actor, like she did for Kirugirina Gayaligalu. Apart from Mareechi, Sonu has few other projects in the pipeline. “I’m currently shooting for Nodidavaru Enanthare and Good Gooder Goodest, which are at various stages of production,” she says. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp