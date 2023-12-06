'Hudugaru' actors Srinagar Kitty and Yogi Reunite for 'Rosy'

By Express News Service

Shoonya’s upcoming directorial Rosy is a stylized gangster drama starring Yogi and it is currently in production. The director, who is particular about the casting, has chosen Tamil actor Sandy Master for an important role. The latest update is, actor Srinagar Kitty has joined the principal cast.

The actor is busy with Nagashekar’s Sanju Weds Geetha 2 and Rosy marks his 50th film, and it will feature him in a prominent role alongside Yogi. The makers announced this officially through a poster unveiling Kitty’s role as Christopher.

Yogi, who is thrilled about Srinagar Kitty’s involvement, mentioned, “We last worked together in Hudugaru, which starred Puneeth Rajkumar. After a hiatus, we’ll share screen space again.” Rosy, backed by producer DV Rajesh, has Gurukiran scoring the music.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Shoonya’s upcoming directorial Rosy is a stylized gangster drama starring Yogi and it is currently in production. The director, who is particular about the casting, has chosen Tamil actor Sandy Master for an important role. The latest update is, actor Srinagar Kitty has joined the principal cast. The actor is busy with Nagashekar’s Sanju Weds Geetha 2 and Rosy marks his 50th film, and it will feature him in a prominent role alongside Yogi. The makers announced this officially through a poster unveiling Kitty’s role as Christopher. Yogi, who is thrilled about Srinagar Kitty’s involvement, mentioned, “We last worked together in Hudugaru, which starred Puneeth Rajkumar. After a hiatus, we’ll share screen space again.” Rosy, backed by producer DV Rajesh, has Gurukiran scoring the music.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp