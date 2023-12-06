Powder wraps up Mysuru schedule, next stop Bengaluru

By Express News Service

The initial filming phase of Powder has concluded in Mysuru. The first schedule of the comedy film backed by KRG Studios and TVF Motion Pictures, has been completed in 30 days.

Starring Diganth, Dhanya Ramkumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Anirudh Acharya, and Ravishankar Gowda, the shooting process is said to have been a riotous affair.

The Powder team is now gearing up for the next filming phase in Bengaluru. Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, who previously directed Gultoo, this comedy entertainer aims to cater to audiences of all ages and is set for a theatrical release in April 2024.

