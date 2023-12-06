Home Entertainment Kannada

Powder wraps up Mysuru schedule, next stop Bengaluru

The initial filming phase of Powder has concluded in Mysuru. The first schedule of the comedy film backed by KRG Studios and TVF Motion Pictures, has been completed in 30 days.

Published: 06th December 2023 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Powder

Powder

By Express News Service

The initial filming phase of Powder has concluded in Mysuru. The first schedule of the comedy film backed by KRG Studios and TVF Motion Pictures, has been completed in 30 days.

Starring Diganth, Dhanya Ramkumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Anirudh Acharya, and Ravishankar Gowda, the shooting process is said to have been a riotous affair.

The Powder team is now gearing up for the next filming phase in Bengaluru. Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, who previously directed Gultoo, this comedy entertainer aims to cater to audiences of all ages and is set for a theatrical release in April 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Powder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp