Bharat Sagar is delighted to have bagged Shankar Aradhya’s Mayanagari

Mayanagari, blending elements of comedy, romance, and action, showcases Aniish as an aspiring director in Shankar Aradhya's directorial debut.

From the streets of Malnad to the grand stage of cinema, Bharat Sagar, who has extensive experience in stage acting, had dreams of portraying diverse roles in cinema. Despite facing some initial challenges upon entering the industry, he is delighted to have found an opportunity in Shankar Aradhya's Mayanagari, which is set for a December 15 release and has him sharing screen space with Anissh Tejeshwar, and Shravya Rao in principal roles.

"Just as I was persistently seeking opportunities in cinema, I received a call for an audition for Mayanagari. Without delay, I went for the audition, and everything changed since then. Finding such a pivotal role so soon could be considered my stroke of luck. All the credits should rightfully go to Shankar sir," Bharat shares.

Mayanagari, blending elements of comedy, romance, and action, showcases Aniish as an aspiring director in Shankar Aradhya's directorial debut, which also has a story and screenplay by him Produced by Sandalwood Pictures and Shweta Shankar, the film has music by Arjun Janya,  and cinematography by Srinivas.

