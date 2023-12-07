Home Entertainment Kannada

It is a wrap for Ganesh’s 41st film 'Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi'

Published: 07th December 2023 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

On the sets of 'Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi'.

By Express News Service

The shooting of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, starring Golden Star Ganesh and directed by Srinvas Raju, has been completed. The film was shot in various locations including Bangalore, Italy, and Malta, and is currently in post-production with dubbing in progress. The announcement of the film’s release date is expected soon.

This marks the first collaboration between director Srinivas Raju of the Dandupalya fame and the Golden Star. The movie features five songs with music composed by Arjun Janya, while Venkat Prasad handles the cinematography, and K M Prakash serves as the editor.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi will be Ganesh’s 41st film and is produced by Prashanth G Rudrappa under Trishul Entertainment. Billed as a family-oriented narrative, it will mark the production house’s third venture.

Malavika Nair makes her Kannada debut with this film, which also features an ensemble cast including Sharanya Shetty, Srinivasa Murthy, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Shashikumar, Shruthi, Bhavana, Ashok, Ramakrishna, Shivadhwaj, Raghu Ramaiah, Manasi Sudhir, Ambuj, and Giri Shivanna, among others.

