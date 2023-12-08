Home Entertainment Kannada

'KGF' star Yash's next film titled 'Toxic', Geetu Mohandas to direct movie

According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as "a fairy tale for grown-ups".

Published: 08th December 2023 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Yash; Geetu Mohandas.

Yash; Geetu Mohandas.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "KGF" franchise star Yash on Friday announced that the title of his next film is "Toxic", which will be directed by Geetu Mohandas of "Moothon" fame.

According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as "a fairy tale for grown-ups".

It will hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

Yash shared the film update on his official X page.

"'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. #TOXIC @KvnProductions #GeetuMohandas," the actor wrote alongside the link of the title announcement.

"Toxic" is produced by KVN Productions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yash Geetu Mohandas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp