The story of 'Mayanagari' transcends time: Actor Shravya Rao

Actor Shravya Rao is enthusiastic about playing diverse roles and feels excited about her upcoming film, Mayanagari. Ahead of its release this week, she expresses hope that such roles will bring new opportunities and recognition for her talent. "Intentionally exploring various roles is what keeps me passionate about my career," she shared.

Besides acting, Shravya has also delved into costume designing for Mayanagari. "Collaborating with director Shankar Aradhya added depth to my experience. I approached the directors with the idea of costume design for a standout song, and they wholeheartedly supported it," she revealed.

Describing her role as Mallika, Shravya painted her as more than just a character. "Mallika isn't just a persona. She's an enigmatic presence with layers of backstory and struggles, adding depth to the narrative," she explained.

Acknowledging the film's delay, she said, "The story's impact in Mayanagari transcends time. Its essence remains regardless of its release date. Every emotional portrayal, every challenge faced to play the character Mallika was a learning curve.

In general, I prepare meticulously for every role I take on, aiming to deliver my best," emphasised Shravya, who was excited to perform stunts for the first time in Mayanagari. "Being part of some fight sequences was challenging, but I'm proud of the outcome," she says.

