'Kadana Virama' in the making

By Express News Service

Post Kantara, filmmakers are exploring stories that centre around conflicts between humans, wildlife, and land. One such film that is gearing up for production is titled Kadana Virama, which is backed by K Bhaskar Nayak and Samrat Manjunath V.

Interestingly, director Suri had initially planned a film with the same title, but there was no progress. Now, Kadana Virama will be helmed by Murali, which is his second project after Reveal.

Notably, producer Bhaskar Naik has penned the script, while the director has crafted the screenplay and dialogues.

The entire shoot is scheduled to take place in and around Kundapura. This film marks the comeback of lead actor Akash Shetty after a hiatus and features Chayasri as the female lead.

V Manohar will be handling the film’s music, and the makers intend to commence shooting by the end of this month.

