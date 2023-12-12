Karen Kshiti Suvarna's 'Hide & Seek' making rounds at film festivals

Home Entertainment Kannada

It is scheduled to be screened at the Festival de Cannes in May and presented at the Colombian Inclucine Festival, garnering awards at various qualifying film festivals.

Published: 12th December 2023 11:27 AM

Hide & Seek

Hide & Seek

By Express News Service

Karen Kshiti Suvarna, a young Kannada filmmaker, has made her directorial debut with the independent short film Hide & Seek, which has been selected for the Cannes World Film Festival. This ten-minute film, directed by the 20-year-old filmmaker, delves into schizophrenia and its consequences.

Produced by Visica Films & FMD Productions in collaboration with Mohan & Manu Gorur as co-producers, the film features cinematography by Anil Kumar K and a background score composed by the National award-winning Bapi Tutul.

The film has been selected and showcased at several international film festivals, notably the Cannes World Film Festival. It is scheduled to be screened at the Festival de Cannes in May and presented at the Colombian Inclucine Festival, garnering awards at various qualifying film festivals.

The makers are gearing up to submit this film for consideration at the Academy and BAFTA Awards, and aiming to become India’s top independent short-format film representing the country worldwide in 2024.

