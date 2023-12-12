My debut under Ravichandran's direction broadened my perspective beyond acting: Actor Apoorva

By Express News Service

Apoorva is ecstatic, not just about her directorial debut, but also because Crazy Star Ravichandran launched the trailer of her first project. The film, which has garnered a few awards at film festivals, is set to release on December 15.

Ravichandran and Apoorva

“Starting in the industry without a strong mentor and getting the chance to work under Ravichandran’s direction right in my first film, gave me a broader perspective beyond just acting. I’ve always been curious about the technical aspects, the backstage action, and how it all culminates on the big screen, which began with my first film Apoorva. During the pandemic, I delved deeper into various cinematic elements, and today, I’m pleased that my debut taught me so much,” shares Apoorva, adding, “Ravichandran’s immense support and the knowledge of my technicians made this journey all the more special.”

The film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues are by director Hari Santhosh. The cast includes Prateek, Pritham, Baby Daneshwari, Dimpna, and Monika in pivotal roles. According to Apoorva, Oh Nanna Chethana is a commercial entertainer with a focus on children.

“In today’s urban setting, children having mobile phones is common. However, when kids in villages have access to mobiles, the addiction leads to serious consequences. My film revolves around this theme,” she explains.

Made under the S&S banner, Oh Nanna Chethana’s music is composed by Pradeep Varma, with Guru Prashanth handling the cinematography.

