 Anticipation never lets you down: Aactor Aniissh Tejeshwar

By Express News Service

Noted actor Aniissh Tejeshwar has showcased his impressive versatility right from his debut in Nam Areal Ond Dina. Since then, he has become the cornerstone of diverse projects, evolving through an array of characters. Though awaiting that pivotal breakthrough, his unwavering dedication to elevating each film remains steadfast.

“The movies I’ve done, I’ve given about ninety percent effort. Success happens fast for some, but for others, it takes time. I might belong to the latter. I’m okay with others finding success faster while I wait. I’m hopeful and believe in this process. Just having this anticipation is a big win for me,” shares Aniissh, eagerly awaiting the release of Mayanagari this week, a film that he had accepted during the making of Akira.

“Anticipation never lets you down,” Aniissh mentions. “I’m giving my best to give the audience what they deserve. Whether the film succeeds or not, anticipation will always be there with the audience.Director Shankar Aradhya has crafted a compelling tale, and his optimism is promising,” he says.

The actor says that the shooting process for Mayanagari was challenging. “Shankar Aradhya has managed to make this movie without compromising, despite delays like the pandemic. It’s finally set to hit screens on December 15,” adds Aniissh, who plays the character of an assistant director in the film.

“Even with the delayed release, the film promises an exciting experience. Shankar has worked hard, not just in directing but also in telling a captivating story. I must stand by the team. The director and producer are hopeful and thinking of future projects if this one does well. Their trust means a lot to me,” he concludes.

With National Award winner Vikram More choreographing the fight sequences, Mayanagari is produced by Sandalwood Pictures with Shwetha Shankar serving as the co-producer. Alongside the main cast including Shravya Rao as the female lead, pivotal roles are portrayed by senior actor Dwarakish, Sharath Lohitashwa, Avinash, Suchendra Prasad, Chandrashekar Eddakallu, Chikkanna, Giri Dinesh, and Niharika.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Noted actor Aniissh Tejeshwar has showcased his impressive versatility right from his debut in Nam Areal Ond Dina. Since then, he has become the cornerstone of diverse projects, evolving through an array of characters. Though awaiting that pivotal breakthrough, his unwavering dedication to elevating each film remains steadfast. “The movies I’ve done, I’ve given about ninety percent effort. Success happens fast for some, but for others, it takes time. I might belong to the latter. I’m okay with others finding success faster while I wait. I’m hopeful and believe in this process. Just having this anticipation is a big win for me,” shares Aniissh, eagerly awaiting the release of Mayanagari this week, a film that he had accepted during the making of Akira. “Anticipation never lets you down,” Aniissh mentions. “I’m giving my best to give the audience what they deserve. Whether the film succeeds or not, anticipation will always be there with the audience.Director Shankar Aradhya has crafted a compelling tale, and his optimism is promising,” he says.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The actor says that the shooting process for Mayanagari was challenging. “Shankar Aradhya has managed to make this movie without compromising, despite delays like the pandemic. It’s finally set to hit screens on December 15,” adds Aniissh, who plays the character of an assistant director in the film. “Even with the delayed release, the film promises an exciting experience. Shankar has worked hard, not just in directing but also in telling a captivating story. I must stand by the team. The director and producer are hopeful and thinking of future projects if this one does well. Their trust means a lot to me,” he concludes. With National Award winner Vikram More choreographing the fight sequences, Mayanagari is produced by Sandalwood Pictures with Shwetha Shankar serving as the co-producer. Alongside the main cast including Shravya Rao as the female lead, pivotal roles are portrayed by senior actor Dwarakish, Sharath Lohitashwa, Avinash, Suchendra Prasad, Chandrashekar Eddakallu, Chikkanna, Giri Dinesh, and Niharika. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp