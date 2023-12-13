Mandya Haida features 15 comedians and seasoned artistes

By Express News Service

Mandya’s as a place and title holds a special place in the Kannada industry. There’ve been a bunch of films showcasing stories of the land. Now, writer and director V Shrikant is telling a tale through Mandya Haida about a Mandya lad fighting for love. The makers who have wrapped up shooting have just released the intro song and teaser Abhay Chandrashekar stars as the Mandya youth, and Bhoomika is the female lead.

Abhay’s father Chandrashekar has backed the film under Tejas Creations. He said, “It’s the fifth film under our banner and Abhay’s second. Most of the story happens in Mandya, giving you that village vibe, with a few scenes shot in Bengaluru. We’ve got fifteen comedians, seasoned artistes, and five songs have been composed by music director Surendranath.”

Director Shrikant mentioned, “It’s a family entertainer showing Mandya’s high lifestyle and what goes down when love hits.” Abhay added, “I play Shiv, the Mandya boy, and his life’s events are the big deal in this movie.” Besides the main cast, Mandya Haida also stars Bal Rajavadi, Sunand, and Chandrashekar in key roles.

