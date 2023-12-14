By Express News Service

Nearly seven years have passed since Rakshit Shetty’s Kirik Party, produced under the Paramvah Studios, charmed audiences. Since then, the team has pursued diverse projects solidifying their fame. Now, the team is back with Bachelor Party, a youthful comedy tale with a fresh team. Abhijit Mahesh, known for scripting Kirik Party, Sakari Hi. Pra. Shaale, and other notable works including Katheyondu Shuruvagide, Avane Srimannarayana, and 777 Charlie, now steps into the director’s chair for Bachelor Party. From the first rushes of the film, it promises to have a distinct visual narrative.

The poster’s handcrafted designs and the sneak peek video offer glimpses of Diganth, Loose Mada Yogi, and Achyuth Kumar against the backdrop of a bank. The intriguing visuals capture Achyuth Kumar in a wheelchair while highlighting Yogi and Diganth’s actions.

Speaking to CE, Abhijit expresses confidence in Bachelor Party, envisioning it as more vibrant than Kirik Party. “While Kirik Party set a benchmark with its comedy and campus life, Bachelor Party delves into life after college—marriage and jobs.

It resonates with real-life experiences and explores corporate office dynamics and today’s marriages, all with a humorous touch,” says Abhijit. He reveals that the film is shot extensively in Thailand. “The visuals and incidents are distinct. The humour is as sophisticated as Kirik Party, and it will be a delightful and adventurous ride,” he adds.

