Kaatera’s much-anticipated trailer to release on this date
Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 29, Kaatera promises to end the year on a high note.
Published: 14th December 2023 11:32 AM | Last Updated: 14th December 2023 11:32 AM | A+A A-
The countdown for the release of Kaatera has begun. Two songs released by the makers have garnered a positive response among listeners, and now the much-anticipated trailer is set to unravel on December 16 at a grand event in Hubballi.
The collaboration of Challenging Star Darshan and director Tharun Sudhir, post-Roberrt, has sparked considerable anticipation for Kaatera, especially concerning its subject being based on a real-life incident. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 29, Kaatera promises to end the year on a high note.
Backed by Rockline Entertainments, Kaatera has dialogues by Maasthi, cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj, and music scored by V Harikrishna. The cast of Kaatera also includes debutante Aaradhana, alongside stars Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Alva, and Kumar Govind in significant roles.