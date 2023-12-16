Anna From Mexico officially launched  

By Express News Service

Dhananjay and Shankar Guru, the dynamic duo behind Badava Rascal, reunite for Anna From Mexico. The film was officially launched with a muhurath ceremony on December 15.

Anna From Mexico is positioned as a family entertainer infused with action and will be produced by Satya Rayala’s Rayala Studios in association with Aaira Films. Vasuki Vaibhav is set to compose the film’s music. The shooting is scheduled to commence in January, encompassing various locations, including Mexico.

Amidst this, Dhananjay is actively engaged in multiple projects. He’s preparing to start filming for Uttarakaanda, directed by Rohit Padaki. Additionally, he’s involved in Pushpa-2, Zebra, and other endeavours. Notably, he’s also nurturing fresh talent through his production venture, Daali Pictures.



