Anna From Mexico officially launched
Vasuki Vaibhav is set to compose the film’s music. The shooting is scheduled to commence in January, encompassing various locations, including Mexico.
16th December 2023
Dhananjay and Shankar Guru, the dynamic duo behind Badava Rascal, reunite for Anna From Mexico. The film was officially launched with a muhurath ceremony on December 15.
Amidst this, Dhananjay is actively engaged in multiple projects. He’s preparing to start filming for Uttarakaanda, directed by Rohit Padaki. Additionally, he’s involved in Pushpa-2, Zebra, and other endeavours. Notably, he’s also nurturing fresh talent through his production venture, Daali Pictures.