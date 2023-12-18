Home Entertainment Kannada

Makers of Just Pass aim for January release  

Produced by KV Shashidhar under the Rays Entertainment banner, Just Pass features Rangayana Raghu playing a principal for the first time.

By Express News Service

Shri Mahadev’s next film, Just Pass, directed by KM Raghunath, is gearing up for release, and the makers recently unveiled the film’s teaser. Shri Mahadev, known for his roles in numerous television serials, recently transitioned to the big screen appearing in films like Iruvudellava Bittu and Gajanana & Gang. Now, the actor gears up for his next venture, Just Pass. 

Produced by KV Shashidhar under the Rays Entertainment banner, Just Pass features Rangayana Raghu playing a principal for the first time. “This is a college for high-scoring students, and the story begins with students who have just passed. This movie depicts what happens in such a college. Most of the filming takes place on the college campus,” says director Raghunath.

The film, starring Pranathi as the female lead, also features Govinde Gowda in a pivotal role. Just Pass features music by Harshavardhan Raj and cinematography by Sujay Kumar.

