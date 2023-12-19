Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar to do cameo in daughter Niveditha’s debut production 'FireFly'

The team has kept the specifics of his involvement under wraps, however, it is said that he has already concluded a day’s shoot and has a few remaining portions.

Published: 19th December 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

FILE PHOTO | Shivarajkumar and Niveditha Shivarajkumar

FILE PHOTO | Shivarajkumar and Niveditha Shivarajkumar (Twitter)

By Express News Service

Niveditha Shivarajkumar’s maiden production, FireFly, helmed by Vamshi Krishna Srinivas, who also stars as the lead, is currently in production. And going by the latest development, our source reveals that Shivarajkumar will make a special appearance in his daughter’s film.

Shivarajkumar and Vamshi

Niveditha, famous for producing Kannada web series like By Mistake and Honeymoon, has also acted with her father in a couple of films. She is now producing FireFly under Shri Mutthu Cine Services.

Further details regarding his role will be unveiled upon an official announcement by the makers.

Vamshi, previously an assistant director in PRK Productions’ Mayabazar, marks his directorial debut with Firefly and collaborates with Jai Ram as a co-director.

Raghu Niduvalli is set to craft the film’s dialogues, while Abhilash Kalahathi takes charge of the cinematography, and Charan Raj handles the music.

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar has a long lineup of films in various stages of production.

Alongside his multilingual film Captain Miller, where he stars alongside Dhanush, set for release in January, his upcoming projects include Karataka Dhamanaka, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, Narthan’s Bairathi Ranagal produced under Geetha Pictures, and 45 directed by Arjun Janya, and produced by Ramesh Reddy.

