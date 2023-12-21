INTERVIEW | ‘Rocky is not part of Salaar’, says director Prashanth Neel

A Sharadhaa By

The way director Prashanth Neel has become a household name in the country, one might be surprised that he is just three films old. But since those three films are Ugramm, KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, the ascension is understandable.

Prashanth, who is carefully and exponentially growing with every project, is now primed for the grand release of his biggest project yet, Salaar.

Ahead of the film’s release on December 22, we caught up with Prashanth to understand his expectations, his nerves, and of course, his promises to the audience who wait for every little update from his end about his stellar lineup.

“Be it Ugramm, KGF, and Salaar, each of these films is crafted with equal affection for the stories rather than just passion for filmmaking. I hope audiences relish it, and I can continue entertaining them.”

Excerpts

There has been a constant, steady stream of opinions about Salaar since its inception. Comparisons with Ugramm’s plot, and KGF’s production design were prevalent too.

This perspective comes from how my first three movies shaped my filmmaking style. I understand people feel the look, feel, world-building, and even the character portrayals, especially the villains, are similar. However, Salaar is definitely a departure. I’d go as far as to call Salaar the finest drama I’ve ever crafted. It’s no secret that I’ve drawn from Ugramm, specifically its essence—not as a remake but as a retelling of that narrative.

So, why choose to narrate Ugramm again through Salaar?

I always envisioned audience watching Ugramm (2014) in a packed theatre. That vision was not fulfilled during its release. I couldn’t move forward without doing justice to that particular story, even though I had other tales in mind. Back in 2014, Ugramm faced piracy within 15 days of release. Ugramm holds a special place in my heart. I wanted Ugramm to reach the heights of KGF too. Of course, I don’t see it as a remake. I’ve made significant changes to suit Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Some might criticise my idea of mixing Ugramm’s story and KGF’s style of making in Salaar, but I see it as a compliment because both movies are my creations. I built those worlds and all the characters within them.

How did the collaboration for Salaar unfold with Prabhas?

Prabhas had watched KGF Chapter 1. Producer Vijay Kirangandur and distributor Anil Thadani initiated the collaboration with Prabhas. I had expressed to Vijay sir my desire to retell the story of Ugramm, and when he inquired about potential actors, I mentioned someone who could grasp the vastness of the subject. Although the story wasn’t fully developed then, I had shared about 10 lines with Prabhas, and he admired the character. He appreciated the sacrifice and the essence of friendship in the narrative. Immediately, he suggested that we needed someone of significant stature for the friend’s role, which lead to the inclusion of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Salaar has been certified ‘A’ for the violence...

Honestly, I was initially disappointed. I sat quietly in front of the censor officer, contemplating the argument to present. Later, I realised that the drama and emotion escalated to a level where such violence emerged. It was something I designed, and that was what was required. Whether you’re making a film on Mars or in Khansar, those human values, when conveyed correctly and executed with drama, always resonate. However, I just can’t depict violence just for the sake of it. It doesn’t work either.

There are speculations that Yash is a part of Salaar...

I am not creating a multiverse. If I were, wouldn’t that be the catchphrase to attract more audience? Why would I keep it a secret? I know many people won’t believe me until they watch the film. No part of KGF is in Salaar. There are a few technicians, a couple of actors, and of course, I am part of both Salaar and KGF. Let me be clear, Rocky is not part of Salaar.

You have stuck to your KGF cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and composer Ravi Basrur in Salaar too...

Just because we had something in KGF, it doesn’t mean we’ll replicate it in Salaar. Ravi is probably one of the best judges of the movie’s tempo and is always my first critic after I edit my film. We consider the scene and the film’s essence, and he asks for some time before coming up with a piece. For instance, there is a tribal setup in Salaar and he has devised something special to reflect that world. Bhuvan too is someone who wants to do something different every single time. He understood that Salaar would be darker than KGF. I think Salaar is Bhuvan Gowda’s best work.

The unexpected combination of Prabhas and Prithviraj is getting the right kind of hype...

I believe it was a casting match made in heaven. I was ecstatic when Prithvi sir agreed to star in Salaar. Being a superstar himself, it’s a very challenging role for him. Even though Prithviraj isn’t playing second fiddle and has an equal part, I felt that if Prithviraj were not a director, he might not have accepted this. He believed in the story and lent his support to Salaar.

Has Salaar 2 gone on floors?

Salaar 2 will be made after the result of Salaar 1. We can’t take the result for granted. I am nervous as hell while having this conversation. Salaar 2 has to revolve around those two characters, Vardha and Deva, and I genuinely hope people will support the first one, permitting me to create part two.

Can you provide some insight into NTR31?

I don’t want to answer that now. I am making a film with NTR. However, predicting the timeline is uncertain. Currently, he is busy with Devara and has also signed a Hindi project (War 2).

Therefore, I need to assess the situation carefully.

My immediate focus is to release Salaar, followed by a break.

