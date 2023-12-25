Brinda Acharya, Ankita Amar on board for Sachin Vaali’s directorial debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nirup Bhandari, who is working in a Nagathihalli Chandrashekar directorial venture, has signed his next, which will be directed by debutant Sachin Vaali. The makers have brought aboard actors Brinda Acharya and Ankita Amar for the two strong female character roles in the film.

Ankita Amar

Brinda Acharya, known for her role in Kausalya Supraja Rama, will star alongside Nirup Bhandari for the first time. Her character, a social media influencer, is said to wield considerable influence over the story.

Alongside this film, Brinda Acharya is also involved in another project titled Bank of Bhagyalakshmi starring Deekishth Shetty.

Ankita Amar, who has starred in films like Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali and Just Married, has landed a significant role in this new project. She portrays a reporter in the film and shares the screen with Nirup Bhandari for the first time.

Sachin Vaali’s directorial debut combines comedy and action and will be about a pertinent social issue. The film will be a family-oriented commercial entertainer delving into the complexities of truth and falsehood.

Backed by Ankit Sonigara for Ankket Cinemas and co-produced by Prashant Mulage, the film is yet to be titled. The film has Sachin Basrur composing the music, Ullas Hydur taking charge of art direction, and Sandeep Valluri handling the cinematography.

