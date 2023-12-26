'Always wanted to be an actor, grateful for where I come from': 'Kaatera' star Aradhanaa

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

As the daughter of popular Kannada actor Malashree, known as the Lady Superstar, Aradhanaa has been significantly influenced by her mother in approaching acting as a career. Making her debut with Kaatera, Aradhanaa has no qualms admitting the influence of her superstar mother.

Reacting to the overwhelming response the film is receiving even before its release on December 29, Aradhanaa says, “It’s new to me. I never saw this level of excitement around my mother during her peak too. It’s like they’re cheering for someone else. Seeing sold-out tickets, millions of song views, and oceans of fans rallying for Darshan sir is beyond amazing.”

Aradhanaa also credits her father, Ramu, a noted producer and distributor, for influencing her acting aspirations. “My mother has influenced every aspect of my work—the dedication, respect, seriousness, and the importance of keeping things light-hearted when required. My father’s insights as a producer and distributor taught me about the immense effort behind filmmaking, and how it is more than just a job. He often said it’s about creating an entire world and entertaining the audience.”

Coming from a film family where conversations invariably revolved around cinema, Aradhanaa reveals that her love for acting was nurtured by her family’s love for movies.

“I took the idea seriously around 12 or 13. I realised that acting was my true passion. Even though I was shy initially, I did imagine seeing myself on screen. I think the passion was always there from the start, and the ignition just manifested later,” she recalls.

Sharing how Kaatera became her launchpad, Aradhanaa says, “This came up during a conversation between producer Rockline Venkatesh and my mother. Once it was mentioned, I couldn’t resist. I always wanted to be an actor, especially someone who can pull off challenging roles. The opportunity to start with a big film that had diverse layers, alongside Darshan, was incredibly motivating. I couldn’t have refused such a well-fitted role, particularly a strong female character brimming with richness.”

Despite her earlier experiences as a child artist in films like Kiran Bedi, Veera and Shakti alongside her mother, stepping in front of the camera as a lead actor was a different experience for Aradhanaa.

“I was mentally prepared and not overwhelmed. I had numerous discussions with director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, asking about camera angles, technical aspects, and what to focus on. Yet, once you’re on set, surrounded by actors, you just have to face the camera. I mentally disregarded its presence and simply focused on acting,” she reflects.

The actor discussed her approach and preparations for her role in Kaatera.

“There is no room for frivolity in the film, and my character. Tharun stressed that this was a significant launch for me, and I had to meet certain expectations. I underwent a workshop for over two weeks before commencing shooting. That was one aspect of preparation. Regarding appearance, I went through numerous trials and look tests to finalise the character’s appearance. I had extensive discussions with my mom, who mentally prepared me for the role and clarified what I should bring to the table. This significantly eased my job and provided clarity,” shares Aradhanaa, offering insights into her role.

“Her name is Prabhavathi, an educated girl in the village, known for her strong voice that she uses to aid people and disseminate knowledge. Alongside that, she’s a bit mischievous, stubborn, and sensitive. She discerns right from wrong and stands up for it. In the movie, I share screen space with Darshan and other actors, and every scene unfolds new layers. Importantly, she holds a crucial presence in the film that demands to be experienced in theaters, witnessing the audience’s reaction.”

A still from the film

Aradhanaa agrees that there were moments when she felt jittery when working alongside a superstar like Darshan.

“I was very intimidated when I was around a massive star like Darshan. However, once the work began in that professional setup, he provided that space and understood the pressure I was under due to my background and the responsibility of the opportunity. He was very supportive and empathetic,’ shares Aradhana, adding, “The comfort didn’t just come from his words; it was the vibe he created on set. He made it relaxing and comfortable.”

Coming from a film background, there’s obvious pressure and expectations due to the family’s industry connections.

“I’m trying to focus on the positives. I’ve been given the opportunity, and I’m prepared to do my best. Kaatera helped kickstart my journey, and I’m working doubly hard to uphold their name and status in the industry. I’ve always wanted to be an actor, and I’m grateful for where I come from. Concentrating on the positives has made the opportunity and the love I’ve received make things easier,” she says.

In aiming to carve her path and establish an identity, she realises that not all well-laid plans have to be successful. “I try to keep faith that whatever I’m planning or strategising, there’s something better in store for me. I’m now waiting for Kaatera to release and take forward my plans. All I want are good films, with the best actors and directors, whatever comes my way,” she says.

Talking about multilingual films, the actor feels there’s nothing like a purely regional movie.

“The Indian industry has become unified. Movies made in one state are watched all over. I’m grateful to enter the industry at a time when there’s more work to do. When it comes to multilingual films, I’m open to it. We’ve seen great success in the Kannada industry due to pan-India cinema,” says Aradhanaa, who understands the evolution in the kind of roles being offered to actors nowadays.

“Heroines aren’t confined to stereotypical roles anymore. We have so many genres being explored in our cinema. My dream role is simply being an actor.”

Aradhanaa mentions the generous advice she’s received from everyone ahead of her big debut. “My mother has always instilled in me the importance of passion in what I do. She often says that if we don’t love our work, the performance won’t come our right. She emphasised the need to be well-prepared but also have fun. She’s guided me on various aspects like voice modulation, song shoots, etc... My dad stressed the importance of discipline, and how nothing can replace the importance of hardwork. Darshan sir advised me daily, focusing on the technical side and always said, ‘Keep giving your best.’ Tharun sir spoke about the importance of being prepared. There’s a whole book of advice from the Kaatera school,” she says.

As for what the audience will take away from Kaatera, Aradhanaa hopes they connect with the character and story, especially the fighting nature that has inspired her and boosted her confidence.

“Especially to women of my age, don’t let your education, dreams, and belief system get affected. People will be surprised and shocked by Darshan sir’s portrayal in Kaatera. I’ve never seen him in such a character. The film showcases versatility and sensitivity, touching upon the importance of farmers’ struggles. The entire cast and crew have put in tremendous effort. It’s a heart-touching subject; everyone’s efforts are visible. I’m sure the audience will be emotionally moved while enjoying a commercial mass entertainer,” she signs off.

With Aradhanaa, I’m becoming an actor all over again: Malashree

Malashree, who still maintains the Lady Superstar status in Kannada, is riding high on emotions ahead of her daughter Aradhanaa’s debut vehicle, Kaatera, hitting screens on December 29.

“When I did Nanjundi Kalyana, I didn’t realise the impact of my performance. I didn’t feel anything in my heart; I just did the shoot and left. Suddenly, I was told the film was a blockbuster hit, but I didn’t know how to enjoy that success. But today, with my daughter’s debut, there’s fear, and I’m praying to all the gods. I want to see that success in my daughter. I haven’t watched the film yet and want to experience it as an audience. I saw her first performance on stage at the pre-release event, and I was so happy; I knew she was getting ready,” says Malashree, who is very anxious about the release.

“I want all our dreams to come true.” Malashree, with over 140 films in multiple languages under her belt, says she took time to gain recognition. However, with Kaatera and Darshan in the picture, her daughter received that recognition right in her first film.

“More than Malashree’s daughter, she’s now called ‘DBoss Queen.’ She has a lot of challenges to face and many more to look forward to,” says Malashree, who gives her share of advice to Aradhanaa.

“The first lesson is handling criticism. More critics and more gossip mean growth, and she needs to take it positively. Success is a learning step; it shouldn’t get to her head, and that’s something I’ve advised her.”

The actor, who was on set with her daughter Aradhanaa, feels like returning to acting. “Sitting through the day, I’m tired, but I’ve learned patience. Moreover, when I see her perform, I’m emoting from my place, foot-tapping to the steps when she’s doing the song sequences. With her, I’m becoming an actor all over again.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

As the daughter of popular Kannada actor Malashree, known as the Lady Superstar, Aradhanaa has been significantly influenced by her mother in approaching acting as a career. Making her debut with Kaatera, Aradhanaa has no qualms admitting the influence of her superstar mother. Reacting to the overwhelming response the film is receiving even before its release on December 29, Aradhanaa says, “It’s new to me. I never saw this level of excitement around my mother during her peak too. It’s like they’re cheering for someone else. Seeing sold-out tickets, millions of song views, and oceans of fans rallying for Darshan sir is beyond amazing.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Aradhanaa also credits her father, Ramu, a noted producer and distributor, for influencing her acting aspirations. “My mother has influenced every aspect of my work—the dedication, respect, seriousness, and the importance of keeping things light-hearted when required. My father’s insights as a producer and distributor taught me about the immense effort behind filmmaking, and how it is more than just a job. He often said it’s about creating an entire world and entertaining the audience.” Coming from a film family where conversations invariably revolved around cinema, Aradhanaa reveals that her love for acting was nurtured by her family’s love for movies. “I took the idea seriously around 12 or 13. I realised that acting was my true passion. Even though I was shy initially, I did imagine seeing myself on screen. I think the passion was always there from the start, and the ignition just manifested later,” she recalls. Sharing how Kaatera became her launchpad, Aradhanaa says, “This came up during a conversation between producer Rockline Venkatesh and my mother. Once it was mentioned, I couldn’t resist. I always wanted to be an actor, especially someone who can pull off challenging roles. The opportunity to start with a big film that had diverse layers, alongside Darshan, was incredibly motivating. I couldn’t have refused such a well-fitted role, particularly a strong female character brimming with richness.” Despite her earlier experiences as a child artist in films like Kiran Bedi, Veera and Shakti alongside her mother, stepping in front of the camera as a lead actor was a different experience for Aradhanaa. “I was mentally prepared and not overwhelmed. I had numerous discussions with director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, asking about camera angles, technical aspects, and what to focus on. Yet, once you’re on set, surrounded by actors, you just have to face the camera. I mentally disregarded its presence and simply focused on acting,” she reflects. The actor discussed her approach and preparations for her role in Kaatera. “There is no room for frivolity in the film, and my character. Tharun stressed that this was a significant launch for me, and I had to meet certain expectations. I underwent a workshop for over two weeks before commencing shooting. That was one aspect of preparation. Regarding appearance, I went through numerous trials and look tests to finalise the character’s appearance. I had extensive discussions with my mom, who mentally prepared me for the role and clarified what I should bring to the table. This significantly eased my job and provided clarity,” shares Aradhanaa, offering insights into her role. “Her name is Prabhavathi, an educated girl in the village, known for her strong voice that she uses to aid people and disseminate knowledge. Alongside that, she’s a bit mischievous, stubborn, and sensitive. She discerns right from wrong and stands up for it. In the movie, I share screen space with Darshan and other actors, and every scene unfolds new layers. Importantly, she holds a crucial presence in the film that demands to be experienced in theaters, witnessing the audience’s reaction.” A still from the film Aradhanaa agrees that there were moments when she felt jittery when working alongside a superstar like Darshan. “I was very intimidated when I was around a massive star like Darshan. However, once the work began in that professional setup, he provided that space and understood the pressure I was under due to my background and the responsibility of the opportunity. He was very supportive and empathetic,’ shares Aradhana, adding, “The comfort didn’t just come from his words; it was the vibe he created on set. He made it relaxing and comfortable.” Coming from a film background, there’s obvious pressure and expectations due to the family’s industry connections. “I’m trying to focus on the positives. I’ve been given the opportunity, and I’m prepared to do my best. Kaatera helped kickstart my journey, and I’m working doubly hard to uphold their name and status in the industry. I’ve always wanted to be an actor, and I’m grateful for where I come from. Concentrating on the positives has made the opportunity and the love I’ve received make things easier,” she says. In aiming to carve her path and establish an identity, she realises that not all well-laid plans have to be successful. “I try to keep faith that whatever I’m planning or strategising, there’s something better in store for me. I’m now waiting for Kaatera to release and take forward my plans. All I want are good films, with the best actors and directors, whatever comes my way,” she says. Talking about multilingual films, the actor feels there’s nothing like a purely regional movie. “The Indian industry has become unified. Movies made in one state are watched all over. I’m grateful to enter the industry at a time when there’s more work to do. When it comes to multilingual films, I’m open to it. We’ve seen great success in the Kannada industry due to pan-India cinema,” says Aradhanaa, who understands the evolution in the kind of roles being offered to actors nowadays. “Heroines aren’t confined to stereotypical roles anymore. We have so many genres being explored in our cinema. My dream role is simply being an actor.” Aradhanaa mentions the generous advice she’s received from everyone ahead of her big debut. “My mother has always instilled in me the importance of passion in what I do. She often says that if we don’t love our work, the performance won’t come our right. She emphasised the need to be well-prepared but also have fun. She’s guided me on various aspects like voice modulation, song shoots, etc... My dad stressed the importance of discipline, and how nothing can replace the importance of hardwork. Darshan sir advised me daily, focusing on the technical side and always said, ‘Keep giving your best.’ Tharun sir spoke about the importance of being prepared. There’s a whole book of advice from the Kaatera school,” she says. As for what the audience will take away from Kaatera, Aradhanaa hopes they connect with the character and story, especially the fighting nature that has inspired her and boosted her confidence. “Especially to women of my age, don’t let your education, dreams, and belief system get affected. People will be surprised and shocked by Darshan sir’s portrayal in Kaatera. I’ve never seen him in such a character. The film showcases versatility and sensitivity, touching upon the importance of farmers’ struggles. The entire cast and crew have put in tremendous effort. It’s a heart-touching subject; everyone’s efforts are visible. I’m sure the audience will be emotionally moved while enjoying a commercial mass entertainer,” she signs off. With Aradhanaa, I’m becoming an actor all over again: Malashree Malashree, who still maintains the Lady Superstar status in Kannada, is riding high on emotions ahead of her daughter Aradhanaa’s debut vehicle, Kaatera, hitting screens on December 29. “When I did Nanjundi Kalyana, I didn’t realise the impact of my performance. I didn’t feel anything in my heart; I just did the shoot and left. Suddenly, I was told the film was a blockbuster hit, but I didn’t know how to enjoy that success. But today, with my daughter’s debut, there’s fear, and I’m praying to all the gods. I want to see that success in my daughter. I haven’t watched the film yet and want to experience it as an audience. I saw her first performance on stage at the pre-release event, and I was so happy; I knew she was getting ready,” says Malashree, who is very anxious about the release. “I want all our dreams to come true.” Malashree, with over 140 films in multiple languages under her belt, says she took time to gain recognition. However, with Kaatera and Darshan in the picture, her daughter received that recognition right in her first film. “More than Malashree’s daughter, she’s now called ‘DBoss Queen.’ She has a lot of challenges to face and many more to look forward to,” says Malashree, who gives her share of advice to Aradhanaa. “The first lesson is handling criticism. More critics and more gossip mean growth, and she needs to take it positively. Success is a learning step; it shouldn’t get to her head, and that’s something I’ve advised her.” The actor, who was on set with her daughter Aradhanaa, feels like returning to acting. “Sitting through the day, I’m tired, but I’ve learned patience. Moreover, when I see her perform, I’m emoting from my place, foot-tapping to the steps when she’s doing the song sequences. With her, I’m becoming an actor all over again.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp