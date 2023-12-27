Home Entertainment Kannada

I am glad to have gotten that first big break in a Sudeep film: Actor Praveen Kumar

Praveen will be making his debut in a prominent role as a biker with negative shades.

Published: 27th December 2023 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Praveen Kumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Praveen Kumar, a State-level cricketer, has shifted to the silver screen. And, this young talent, in the making is more than happy to get that big break in Sudeep’s next, Max, produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Kichcha Sudeep, which is currently on floors. Praveen will be making his debut in a prominent role as a biker with negative shades.

“I always had inclination towards drama, and theatres, and was keen to get into films. After a certain age, I couldn’t take up full-fledged cricket, and I am glad to have my dream of acting come to reality,” he says.

Max, which marks director Vijay Karthikeyan’s debut, is a multilingual film, and the makers are left with twenty per cent of the shoot. Praveen has around 5 to 6 days left to wrap up his portions. Praveen reveals he was supposed to be launched with a film Dear Kanmani, along with Kishan, but unfortunately, the film couldn’t take off due to unknown reasons. However, he is happy to make his debut with Max, which also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukratha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat.

The newbie has some interesting projects lined up including Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda produced under KRG Studios,  Anna in Mexico directed by Shankar Guru, and starring Dhananjay. “I am also part of Chakravarthy Chandrachud’s directorial, Hulinayaka, and he offered me a role in Kirik’ et’11. It is a special feeling to face the camera, and the passion I had for cricket holds good here too. I am not camera shy and enjoy the arc lights,” signs off Praveen.

