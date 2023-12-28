'Kaatera' celebration begins with over 1000 shows across Karnataka  

By Express News Service

The release of a film starring Challenging Star Darshan feels like a celebration, and fans are eagerly awaiting Kaatera, set to debut on midnight of December 29, marking the biggest opening in Karnataka. People are set flock to theatres running Kaatera, starting to attend midnight shows followed by 5 am screenings.

Each single theatre will host around 6 to 7 shows over the weekend. Theatre owners are expressing their happiness with sold-out shows, even before the release date. There’s a significant demand to showcase Kaatera in every district of Karnataka, as shared by Rockline Venkatesh, who emphasised the peak of this film’s demand.

Rockline venkatesh

Kaatera is slated for release in over 550 screens, spanning single theatres and multiplexes. The expected number of screenings might increase owing to high demand. “We’re anticipating over 1000 shows across the state for Kaatera,” the producer mentioned. “The return of this kind of celebration for a Kannada film like Kaatera is heartening. I believe it’s a result of the collective effort by the actor, director, and the entire team,” he added.

Rockline Venkatesh also revealed that Kaatera is the first Kannada film to have 1000 rupee tickets at Rockline Mall, sold out within just 1 hour. “Initially, there was uncertainty about ticket sales at this price for a Kannada film. But I felt it would be disrespectful to even consider such doubts for a Kannada cinema. Therefore, we set the ticket price at Rs 1000, and now all shows are fully booked.”

He stressed the importance of Kannada stars working on at least two films per year to sustain the celebration of Kannada cinema. He also expressed concern over other language films dubbed and released in Kannada, “Original Kannada productions might vanish from the industry. Reviving the celebration of Kannada cinema relies on Kannada stars, who need to create and promote more Kannada films.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The release of a film starring Challenging Star Darshan feels like a celebration, and fans are eagerly awaiting Kaatera, set to debut on midnight of December 29, marking the biggest opening in Karnataka. People are set flock to theatres running Kaatera, starting to attend midnight shows followed by 5 am screenings. Each single theatre will host around 6 to 7 shows over the weekend. Theatre owners are expressing their happiness with sold-out shows, even before the release date. There’s a significant demand to showcase Kaatera in every district of Karnataka, as shared by Rockline Venkatesh, who emphasised the peak of this film’s demand. Rockline venkateshKaatera is slated for release in over 550 screens, spanning single theatres and multiplexes. The expected number of screenings might increase owing to high demand. “We’re anticipating over 1000 shows across the state for Kaatera,” the producer mentioned. “The return of this kind of celebration for a Kannada film like Kaatera is heartening. I believe it’s a result of the collective effort by the actor, director, and the entire team,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rockline Venkatesh also revealed that Kaatera is the first Kannada film to have 1000 rupee tickets at Rockline Mall, sold out within just 1 hour. “Initially, there was uncertainty about ticket sales at this price for a Kannada film. But I felt it would be disrespectful to even consider such doubts for a Kannada cinema. Therefore, we set the ticket price at Rs 1000, and now all shows are fully booked.” He stressed the importance of Kannada stars working on at least two films per year to sustain the celebration of Kannada cinema. He also expressed concern over other language films dubbed and released in Kannada, “Original Kannada productions might vanish from the industry. Reviving the celebration of Kannada cinema relies on Kannada stars, who need to create and promote more Kannada films.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp