Shruthi Prakash, Madhusudan Govind team up for Kannada-Hindi bilingual 'Friday'
Friday, a Kannada-Hindi bilingual, will have music composed by Ashwin Hemant, while Sandeep Valluri handles the cinematography. The makers are planning to begin shooting in January.
The directorial duo behind Hosa Dinachari, Keerthi Shekhar and Vyshak Pushpalatha, returns to helm a film named FRIDAY. The film, which was launched today with a muhurath will be headlined by Bigg Boss contestant and actor Shruti Prakash along with Madhusudan Govind (Made in Bengaluru). The film features Gopal Krishna Deshpande in a pivotal role.
FRIDAY marks the fourth venture of Mirtyunjay Shukla and Alok Chaurasia Dees Films, in association with a London-based production house Shoolin Media. With duo directors penning the story, they have billed the film as a suspense thriller revolving around a couple who go out to catch the premiere on a Friday and are faced an unforeseen event that changed their lives, mirroring the film’s storyline.
