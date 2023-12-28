Shruthi Prakash, Madhusudan Govind team up for Kannada-Hindi bilingual 'Friday'  

By Express News Service

The directorial duo behind Hosa Dinachari, Keerthi Shekhar and Vyshak Pushpalatha, returns to helm a film named FRIDAY. The film, which was launched today with a muhurath will be headlined by Bigg Boss contestant and actor Shruti Prakash along with Madhusudan Govind (Made in Bengaluru). The film features Gopal Krishna Deshpande in a pivotal role.

Team Friday at the muhurath

FRIDAY marks the fourth venture of Mirtyunjay Shukla and Alok Chaurasia Dees Films, in association with a London-based production house Shoolin Media. With duo directors penning the story, they have billed the film as a suspense thriller revolving around a couple who go out to catch the premiere on a Friday and are faced an unforeseen event that changed their lives, mirroring the film’s storyline.

Friday, a Kannada-Hindi bilingual, will have music composed by Ashwin Hemant, while Sandeep Valluri handles the cinematography. The makers are planning to begin shooting in January.

