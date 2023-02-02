Home Entertainment Kannada

Tanuja is told in the most rightful way: Harish MD Halli

The State award winner talks about his upcoming film, which is slated to release this week

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaking, Movies, Production house

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

Harish MD Halli, a journalism graduate, with a keen interest in social causes since his college days, was often encouraged by his teacher Ranganath Rao. Harish bagged a state award winner for his debut Antara Jala, which revolved around social issues, and his new film has been titled, Tanuja. The film is based on a real-life incident starring Saptha Pavoor, and Rajesh Nataranga.

The story traces the journey of Tanuja, a farmer’s daughter, her struggle to write the NEET exam during the pandemic, and her dream of becoming a surgeon. Tanuja features real-life politicians like former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, and also Minister Dr K Sudhakar, and noted journalist Vishweshwar Bhatt, who wrote an article helping Tanuja.

Harish MD Halli

Harish, speaking ahead of the film's release on February 3, shares a few details about how he went about making Tanuja. "Since I am attracted towards social causes, an article about Tanuja caught my attention, and I felt there was depth in this topic to explore and it can be brought to the silver screen.

The entire incident took place on Oct 14, 2020, and an article about it appeared on October 15, in a vernacular. When I read the article, I felt the entire incident right in front of our eyes, and taking place in our neighbourhood. The journey of Tanuja, and her struggle to write the NEET exam during the pandemic time, and how she entered the exam hall in the nick of time, this moments felt exciting to me, and I had the same kind of feeling, when I went through the article each time.

What was more thoughtful about Tanuja is the support coming from the teacher, parent, and the bureaucracy, and it turned out to be a good subject. I have brought out pin to pin details in the film, and have diluted the topic with any extras. I have brought out the film as it is. However the film is commercialised in the making, only for audience attraction," he says.

Harish shares that he met Tanuja and her family and took permission to use her name as the title and to make a film, and it was challenging for the director to keep it real, and the way it is. "The sequences used in the film are shot in the original places where the incidents took place, which included Tanuja's journey to the exam hall. Everything was a planned move.

Since the ministers coming in the picture had supported Tanuja, I was keen to have them play their particular roles. Initially, it was difficult, but thankfully they obliged." Harish MD Halli's Tanuja produced under Beyond Vision cinemas has music by Pradyothan and cinematography by Ravindranath T as the cinematographer. Apart from Saptha Pavoor, and Rajesh, the film also consists of mostly new faces and theatre actors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranganath Rao Antara Jala NEET
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp