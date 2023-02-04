Pratap Narayan’s 'Uthamaru' to release on February 10

By Express News Service

Pratap Narayan, the Benki Patna actor, who was last seen in Onthara Banna (2019) is now back on the silver screen after 4 years, with his next film, Uthamaru. Billed to be a gangster drama, the film is directed, written and shot by Rohith Srinivas.

The film is now ready to hit the theatres next week on February 10. “Uthamaru revolves around Satya, whose life is filled with accidental surprises,that drags to him to new heights. The consequences he faces and its impact on his family forms the rest of the film,” says director Rohith. Uthamaru has music by RS Ganesh Narayan and lyrics by Jayanth Kaikini and Arasu Anthare.

The film also features Rangayana Raghu, K.S.Sridhar, Balaa Rajwadi, Kaddipudi Chandru, Raghuram, Pallavi Mohanraju, and Bindu Raxidhi among others in pivotal roles. Pratap Narayan is eagerly looking forward to the release of his next, Hoysala, which is slated to release on March 30. The commercial entertainer stars Dhananajay as the lead, and has Prathap be playing the antagonist in Vijay N’s directorial produced by KRG Studios banner.

