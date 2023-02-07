Dinakar Thoogudeepa's next film starring Virat titled 'Royal'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s next project bankrolled by Jayanna Films starring Virat and Sanjana Anand has been titled Royal. The film’s title was officially launched on Monday by producers Vijay Kiragandur and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

A still from Royal

The title was shared along with a new poster that shows Virat as a middle-class youth sitting on a King’s chair surrounded by money. Dinakar says that the title Royal gives ‘a mass appeal’, and it is apt for the film’s story, which completely centres on the hero.

“We were looking for a catchy name, and something that can get registered easily in the audience’s mind. Royal suited our needs in every way. The youthful commercial entertainer also has emotions, comedy, and action.”

The makers are through with 80 per cent of talkie portions and the director plans to wrap the remaining portions (climax, and songs) by mid-April.

“I have started editing the film, and hope to begin the dubbing in April. We will complete the remaining portions after that,” says Dinakar.

The film featuring Sanjana Anand as the female lead, also stars Raghu Mukherjee, Chaya Singh, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Pramod Shetty, Abhilash of Love Mocktail fame, and YouTuber Gourov Shetty.

Royal has music scored by Charan Raj, and cinematography is by Sanket Mys.

EVERYONE acts like a “KING”until the “REAL ROYAL KING” arrives!





Director Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s next project bankrolled by Jayanna Films starring Virat and Sanjana Anand has been titled Royal. The film’s title was officially launched on Monday by producers Vijay Kiragandur and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. A still from RoyalThe title was shared along with a new poster that shows Virat as a middle-class youth sitting on a King’s chair surrounded by money. Dinakar says that the title Royal gives ‘a mass appeal’, and it is apt for the film’s story, which completely centres on the hero. “We were looking for a catchy name, and something that can get registered easily in the audience’s mind. Royal suited our needs in every way. The youthful commercial entertainer also has emotions, comedy, and action.” The makers are through with 80 per cent of talkie portions and the director plans to wrap the remaining portions (climax, and songs) by mid-April. “I have started editing the film, and hope to begin the dubbing in April. We will complete the remaining portions after that,” says Dinakar. The film featuring Sanjana Anand as the female lead, also stars Raghu Mukherjee, Chaya Singh, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Pramod Shetty, Abhilash of Love Mocktail fame, and YouTuber Gourov Shetty. Royal has music scored by Charan Raj, and cinematography is by Sanket Mys. EVERYONE acts like a “KING”until the “REAL ROYAL KING” arrives!