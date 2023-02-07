Home Entertainment Kannada

I am an accidental filmmaker, says 'Chaos' director G V Prasad

Chaos, according to Prasad is referred to as a tale of the ‘confusions of the human mind’.

A still from the film Chaos.

By Express News Service

G V Prasad is a doctor by profession and he is all set to test the waters in cinema with his directorial debut Chaos. His first film, starring Akshith Shashikumar and Aditi Prabhudeva is gearing up to hit theatres on  February 17.

Prior to the release, the makers launched the trailer, which was unveiled by Tamil actor, Vishal on Monday.

“It is a suspense thriller, which happens in and around a medical campus, and the entire set of actors including the leads will appear as medical students in the film,” says Prasad, who tells us that this story was developed by him while he was a medical student.

“Being in the medical field, we often come across murder cases, and it was always interesting to know to what extent people go to cover up a murder. And I am forever curious to know what runs in a murderer’s mind. ‘What if the murderer is a medical student himself, who has fewer chances of committing a mistake or leaving clues?’ ‘How difficult will it be to find the culprit in such cases?’ These questions led me to make Chaos," he said.

Prasad says that his passion for filmmaking basically came from watching films. “Since childhood, I have enjoyed watching films, and it is the only platform, where we get to experience varied kinds of emotions. Somehow, I was connected with films before becoming a doctor.  However, filmmaking was accidental. It all began when I narrated a story to a person. He was impressed by it and wanted to buy it from me. But my friends suggested that I should try my hand at direction. Later I got an opportunity to meet and narrate the story to Akshith’s father Shashikumar. He gave me the opportunity to helm the film for his son. Direction was never in my mind, but the confidence I got from people around me, gave me the push towards helming Chaos. I  have a habit of writing short stories, and that also helped me understand the technicalities of screenplay and dialogues.”

He adds that the story did not require well-known actors or a big budget. “This film is a test for me, and I was determined to make a film with a small budget, and work with less noted actors.”  

Chaos is produced by Parul Agrawal and Hemachandra Reddy under The Black Pebble Entertainment banner and has Vijay Haritsa scoring the music. The film has Dilip Kumar, and Sandeep Valluri handling the cinematography. 

Chaos is distributed by B Kumar.

