Social thriller 'Bangalore 69' gets a release date

The film starring Anitha Bhat as the protagonist is set to hit the theatres this week.

Published: 07th February 2023 09:22 AM

By Express News Service

Anita Bhat starrer, Bangalore 69, which marks the debut of Kranthi Chaitanya in Kannada will be hitting the screens on February 10.  

An announcement of the release date was made by Producer Gulzar Zakir, at an event, where they also honoured senior actors like MS Umesh, Bangalore Nagesh, Honnavalli Krishna, Shailasree, and Jayalakshmi Patil.

The film billed to be a social thriller is about two friends, who are looking to become rich overnight, and the consequences they face because of this desire.  

Bangalore 69 also features Pawan Shetty and Jayadev Mohan. It has music by Vikram-Chandana and cinematography by Paramesh.

