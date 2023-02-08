Home Entertainment Kannada

Pranam Devaraj’s next to be a family entertainer

Sriikanth had previously worked as an associate to directors Prem, R Chandru, Chethan Kumar, and Hari Santhosh. He also directed a television serial.

Pranam Devaraj

By Express News Service

Actor Pranam Devaraj, who is gearing up for the release of the Kannada-Telugu bilingual Vaira, will be next collaborating with debutant director Sriikanth Hunsur. The film stars Kushee Ravi as the female lead and Rangayana Raghu in a pivotal role.

Kushee Ravi

Apart from helming the upcoming film, Sriikanth has also penned the film's story, screenplay and dialogues.

While the details are kept under wraps, CE has learnt from sources that the film is titled Son of Muthanna. Billed as a family drama, the story revolves around a father-son relationship. The film features Rangayana Raghu as a retired military officer, and Pranam plays the son’s role.

Meanwhile, the film marks the first collaboration between Pranam and Kushee. The film will also feature actors Girish Shivanna, Suchendra Prasad, Dattanna, and Sudha Belawadi. Produced by Lohith, the film’s technical crew includes music composer Sachin Basrur and cinematographer Skating Krishna. The film is said to go on floors on February 20.

